Stimulus Update: 11 States To Pay Parents Up to $1,750 — Is Yours on the List?

With inflation still impacting the financial lives of all Americans, several states have used tax revenue and leftover federal aid funds to put money back into eligible residents’ wallets by sending them rebate or stimulus checks. Some continue to support families by issuing their own child tax credits (CTCs) worth between $180 and $1,750 per child.

When President Joe Biden enacted the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, the economic relief and stimulus bill expanded the existing federal child tax credit (CTC). The enhanced CTC provided most working American families with $3,000 per child under 18 years of age and $3,600 per kids 6 and younger.

However, the credit was enhanced for 2021 only, and with President Biden’s Build Back Better program failing to gain congressional approval in 2022, the child tax credit reverted to its original maximum amount of $2,000 per child.

Currently, 11 states are sending families refundable CTCs ranging in value from $180 to $1,750 per eligible child. While these credits are typically emerging from Democratic stronghold states, they are being opposed less staunchly by Republicans than federal initiatives — and those that have passed often did so with bipartisan support, according to Vox.

Here are the states providing child tax credits to families. Some are targeted at low-income families, while others are universal or phase out at high income levels. Although some states have relatively small benefits, they are likely to be expanded (of the 11 states with refundable CTCs, six have already broadened them, per the Jain Family Institute).

California

Tax Credit Amount: $1,083 to each qualifying family with earnings under $25,000. Phases out at $.22 per dollar of income above $25,000.

$1,083 to each qualifying family with earnings under $25,000. Phases out at $.22 per dollar of income above $25,000. Eligibility: Only available for children under age 6 (can only claim one child) and must qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC).

Colorado

Tax Credit Amount: $200-$1,200 with highest benefit for incomes <$25,000/$35,000 (single/joint filers). Some benefit for incomes up to $75,000/$85,000 (single/joint filers).

$200-$1,200 with highest benefit for incomes <$25,000/$35,000 (single/joint filers). Some benefit for incomes up to $75,000/$85,000 (single/joint filers). Eligibility: Only available for children under age 6.

Maine

Tax Credit Amount: $350 per child. Maximum benefit for incomes <$200,000 (single), < $400,000 (married). Phase out at less than $.01 per dollar of income.

$350 per child. Maximum benefit for incomes <$200,000 (single), < $400,000 (married). Phase out at less than $.01 per dollar of income. Eligibility: Available to children under 17.

Maryland

Tax Credit Amount: $500 for all income-eligible families. Under $15,000, or $6,000 for maximum benefit for families with disabled children. Sharp cut off of eligibility at $15,000 for families with children under 6.

$500 for all income-eligible families. Under $15,000, or $6,000 for maximum benefit for families with disabled children. Sharp cut off of eligibility at $15,000 for families with children under 6. Eligibility: All children under 6, disabled children under 17.

Massachusetts

Tax Credit Amount: $180 per child.

$180 per child. Eligibility: Available to children under the age of 12. Can claim a maximum of two children. Also includes dependents 65 and older.

Minnesota

Tax Credit Amount: $1,750 per child. Maximum amounts for filers earning under $29,500/$35,000 (single/joint filers). Phases out at $.12 per dollar of income.

$1,750 per child. Maximum amounts for filers earning under $29,500/$35,000 (single/joint filers). Phases out at $.12 per dollar of income. Eligibility: For children under 17.

New Jersey

Tax Credit Amount: Up to $1,000 per child. Maximum amount for families making less than $30,000, smaller amounts for families making up to $85,000.

Up to $1,000 per child. Maximum amount for families making less than $30,000, smaller amounts for families making up to $85,000. Eligibility: Only available for children under 6 years.

New Mexico

Tax Credit Amount: Up to $600 per child. Maximum benefit for families making less than $25,000. Sharp cut offs between income levels.

Up to $600 per child. Maximum benefit for families making less than $25,000. Sharp cut offs between income levels. Eligibility: Children under 18.

New York

Tax Credit Amount: Up to $333 per child. Complicated formula determines CTC amount. Eligible income range = $0-$130,000 ($95,000 single).

Up to $333 per child. Complicated formula determines CTC amount. Eligible income range = $0-$130,000 ($95,000 single). Eligibility: Children 4-16 years old.

Oregon

Tax Credit Amount: Up to $1,000 per child. Maximum benefit for families making <$25,000. Phases out at .20 per $1 of income above $25,000.

Up to $1,000 per child. Maximum benefit for families making <$25,000. Phases out at .20 per $1 of income above $25,000. Eligibility: Children under age 6.

Vermont

Tax Credit Amount: Up to $1,000 per child. Gives maximum benefit to lowest-income families via formula. Slow phase-out depending on income level.

Up to $1,000 per child. Gives maximum benefit to lowest-income families via formula. Slow phase-out depending on income level. Eligibility: Children under 5.

