Advertiser Disclosure
Taxes / Refunds

Stimulus Update: 11 States To Pay Parents Up to $1,750 — Is Yours on the List?

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
Happy black parents with their small girls and a dog spending time at home.
skynesher / Getty Images

With inflation still impacting the financial lives of all Americans, several states have used tax revenue and leftover federal aid funds to put money back into eligible residents’ wallets by sending them rebate or stimulus checks. Some continue to support families by issuing their own child tax credits (CTCs) worth between $180 and $1,750 per child.

When President Joe Biden enacted the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, the economic relief and stimulus bill expanded the existing federal child tax credit (CTC). The enhanced CTC provided most working American families with $3,000 per child under 18 years of age and $3,600 per kids 6 and younger.

However, the credit was enhanced for 2021 only, and with President Biden’s Build Back Better program failing to gain congressional approval in 2022, the child tax credit reverted to its original maximum amount of $2,000 per child.

Currently, 11 states are sending families refundable CTCs ranging in value from $180 to $1,750 per eligible child. While these credits are typically emerging from Democratic stronghold states, they are being opposed less staunchly by Republicans than federal initiatives — and those that have passed often did so with bipartisan support, according to Vox.

Get Tax Debt Help

Here are the states providing child tax credits to families. Some are targeted at low-income families, while others are universal or phase out at high income levels. Although some states have relatively small benefits, they are likely to be expanded (of the 11 states with refundable CTCs, six have already broadened them, per the Jain Family Institute).

California

  • Tax Credit Amount: $1,083 to each qualifying family with earnings under $25,000. Phases out at $.22 per dollar of income above $25,000.
  • Eligibility: Only available for children under age 6 (can only claim one child) and must qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC).

Colorado

  • Tax Credit Amount: $200-$1,200 with highest benefit for incomes <$25,000/$35,000 (single/joint filers). Some benefit for incomes up to $75,000/$85,000 (single/joint filers).
  • Eligibility: Only available for children under age 6.

Maine

  • Tax Credit Amount: $350 per child. Maximum benefit for incomes <$200,000 (single), < $400,000 (married). Phase out at less than $.01 per dollar of income.
  • Eligibility: Available to children under 17.

Maryland

  • Tax Credit Amount: $500 for all income-eligible families. Under $15,000, or $6,000 for maximum benefit for families with disabled children. Sharp cut off of eligibility at $15,000 for families with children under 6.
  • Eligibility: All children under 6, disabled children under 17.

Massachusetts

  • Tax Credit Amount: $180 per child.
  • Eligibility: Available to children under the age of 12. Can claim a maximum of two children. Also includes dependents 65 and older.
Get Tax Debt Help

Minnesota

  • Tax Credit Amount: $1,750 per child. Maximum amounts for filers earning under $29,500/$35,000 (single/joint filers). Phases out at $.12 per dollar of income.
  • Eligibility: For children under 17.

New Jersey

  • Tax Credit Amount: Up to $1,000 per child. Maximum amount for families making less than $30,000, smaller amounts for families making up to $85,000.
  • Eligibility: Only available for children under 6 years.

New Mexico

  • Tax Credit Amount: Up to $600 per child. Maximum benefit for families making less than $25,000. Sharp cut offs between income levels.
  • Eligibility: Children under 18.

New York

  • Tax Credit Amount: Up to $333 per child. Complicated formula determines CTC amount. Eligible income range = $0-$130,000 ($95,000 single).
  • Eligibility: Children 4-16 years old.

Oregon

  • Tax Credit Amount: Up to $1,000 per child. Maximum benefit for families making <$25,000. Phases out at .20 per $1 of income above $25,000.
  • Eligibility: Children under age 6.

Vermont

  • Tax Credit Amount: Up to $1,000 per child. Gives maximum benefit to lowest-income families via formula. Slow phase-out depending on income level.
  • Eligibility: Children under 5.

More From GOBankingRates

Get Tax Debt Help

Related Content

Stimulus Update: GOP Proposes $4,500 Credit — Will Biden Approve Expansion of Child Tax Credit?

Taxes

Stimulus Update: GOP Proposes $4,500 Credit -- Will Biden Approve Expansion of Child Tax Credit?

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Remote Work: Who on East Coast Will Benefit From New Jersey’s New Tax Credit?

Taxes

Remote Work: Who on East Coast Will Benefit From New Jersey's New Tax Credit?

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Pass Generational Wealth Tax Free

Taxes

How To Pass Generational Wealth Tax Free

July 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

States With the Highest Property Taxes

Taxes

States With the Highest Property Taxes

July 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Update: Thousands of Americans To Receive Up to $2,500 Checks Soon — Will Your State Send You One?

Taxes

Stimulus Update: Thousands of Americans To Receive Up to $2,500 Checks Soon -- Will Your State Send You One?

July 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For

Taxes

10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For

July 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable

Taxes

12 Types of Passive Income That Aren't Taxable

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Generational Wealth: If You Sell a Family Heirloom, Do You Have To Pay Taxes?

Taxes

Generational Wealth: If You Sell a Family Heirloom, Do You Have To Pay Taxes?

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is the OASDI Tax on Your Paycheck?

Taxes

What Is the OASDI Tax on Your Paycheck?

July 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Tax Tip: 5 Summer Activities That Could Change How Much You Owe Next Year

Taxes

Tax Tip: 5 Summer Activities That Could Change How Much You Owe Next Year

July 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Avoid Paying Taxes Legally — and the 11 Craziest Ways People Have Done It

Taxes

How To Avoid Paying Taxes Legally -- and the 11 Craziest Ways People Have Done It

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is a W-9 — And Do You Need To Fill One Out?

Taxes

What Is a W-9 -- And Do You Need To Fill One Out?

July 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You Earn More Than $200K, Make These 5 Moves Now to Save Thousands on Taxes

Taxes

If You Earn More Than $200K, Make These 5 Moves Now to Save Thousands on Taxes

July 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The IRS Might Owe You $900: But Time Is Running Out To Claim Your Money

Taxes

The IRS Might Owe You $900: But Time Is Running Out To Claim Your Money

July 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Update: Here’s How You Can Collect $1,400 in 2023

Taxes

Stimulus Update: Here's How You Can Collect $1,400 in 2023

July 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Update: Child Tax Credit Expansion Still ‘Achievable’ by End of 2023 — Where Issue Currently Stands in Congress

Taxes

Stimulus Update: Child Tax Credit Expansion Still 'Achievable' by End of 2023 -- Where Issue Currently Stands in Congress

July 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!