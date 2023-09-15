Tax Brackets Limits Are Up Thanks to Inflation — How Much More Can You Deduct?

Taxpayers can expect to see changes in income tax rates, brackets and deductions next year due to high inflation, according to a new report from Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. Bloomberg estimates that inflation-adjusted amounts in the tax code will rise 5.4% in 2024 — less than this year’s 7.1% increase but well above the 2022 increase of 3%, Accounting Today reported.

What it means for taxpayers is that more of their earnings will stay in lower tax brackets next year, which should reduce their income taxes. There are also decent increases in the standard deduction.

“For the second year in a row, high U.S. inflation has contributed to a significant increase in inflation-adjusted amounts in the tax code,” Heather Rothman, vice president of analysis and content at Bloomberg Tax & Accounting, said in a statement. “Once again, our annual report provides actionable projections for tax professionals and taxpayers to begin planning for the upcoming year ahead of the official IRS announcement.”

Here’s a look at changes in tax brackets for 2024 vs. 2023:

Individual income tax rate brackets

The following tables show projected brackets for single and married taxpayers as well as surviving spouses.

Married Filing Jointly and Surviving Spouses

Married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses will see the following changes (divide figures in half for individual married filers):

2023 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges Projected 2024 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges 10%: $0 to $22,000 10%: $0 to $23,200 12%: $22,001 to $89,450 12%: $23,201 to $94,300 22%: $89,451 to $190,750 22%: $94,301 to $201,050 24%: $190,751 to $364,200 24%: $201,051 to $383,900 32%: $364,201 to $462,500 32%: $383,901 to $487,450 35%: $462,501 to $693,750 35%: $487,451 to $731,200 37%: Above $693,750 37%: Above $731,200

Unmarried Individuals (Other Than Surviving Spouses and Heads of Households)

Single filers can expect the following brackets and income ranges for next year:

2023 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges Projected 2024 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges 10%: $0 to $11,000 10%: $0 to $11,600 12%: $11,001 to $44,725 12%: $11,601 to $47,150 22%: $44,726 to $95,375 22%: $47,151 to $100,525 24%: $95,376 to $182,100 24%: $100,526 to $191,950 32%: $182,101 to $231,250 32%: $191,951 to $243,725 35%: $231,251 to $578,125 35%: $243,726 to $609,350 37%: Above $578,125 37%: Above $609,350

Standard Deductions

Standard deductions are also expected to rise in 2024. Here’s what the Bloomberg Tax estimate looks like:

Filing Status 2023 Standard Deduction Projected 2024 Standard Deduction Married Filing Jointly/Surviving Spouses $27,700 $29,200 Heads of Household $20,800 $21,900 All Other Taxpayers $13,850 $14,600

Among the other deductions that will increase in 2024 are the the foreign earned income exclusion, which rises from $120,000 to $126,500; and the annual exclusion for gifts, which rises from $17,000 to $18,000. These higher amounts will let taxpayers increase their gifts without tax implications, Accounting Today reported.

