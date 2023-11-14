Taxes 2024: IRS Increases Tax Deductions $1,500 To Adjust for Inflation

Zerbor / Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced its annual inflation adjustments for tax year 2024 on Nov. 9.

As Axios reported: “By adjusting the tax brackets — as the IRS does every year — it is attempting to stop ‘bracket creep,’ which happens when inflation pushes taxpayers into a higher income tax bracket without an increase in real income.”

And as The Wall Street Journal indicated, the standard deduction and thresholds for each tax bracket are up 5.4%, the second largest adjustment in the last three decades after last year’s 7.1% increase.

The tax year 2024 adjustments apply to income tax returns filed in 2025, the IRS said in an announcement.

Tax Deductions For the 2024 Tax Year

The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2024 rises to $29,200, an increase of $1,500 from tax year 2023.

For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $14,600 for 2024, an increase of $750 from 2023.

For heads of households, the standard deduction will be $21,900 for tax year 2024, an increase of $1,100 from the amount for tax year 2023.

Get Tax Debt Help

Tax Brackets For Tax Year 2024

For tax year 2024, the top tax rate remains 37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $609,350 ($731,200 for married couples filing jointly).

The other rates are:

35% for incomes over $243,725 ($487,450 for married couples filing jointly).

32% for incomes over $191,950 ($383,900 for married couples filing jointly).

24% for incomes over $100,525 ($201,050 for married couples filing jointly).

22% for incomes over $47,150 ($94,300 for married couples filing jointly).

12% for incomes over $11,600 ($23,200 for married couples filing jointly).

The lowest rate is 10% for incomes of single individuals with incomes of $11,600 or less ($23,200 for married couples filing jointly).

More From GOBankingRates