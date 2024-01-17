Top 8 Banking Mistakes the Middle Class Makes

You might not put too much thought into the banking accounts you use and how you use them, but this can be a costly mistake. If you are a middle-income earner (defined by the OECD as those with an income that is two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income), you should be mindful of where you keep your money to ensure that it is making money — or at the very least, that you aren’t losing it to hidden bank fees.

Here are some of the biggest banking mistakes made by the middle class.