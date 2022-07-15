What Credit Score Do I Need for the Wells Fargo Autograph?

Wells Fargo’s latest introduction is the Wells Fargo Autograph Card, a rewards credit card with rewards for the most popular categories consumers typically spend on. Anyone in search of a credit card with no annual fee and the opportunity to earn 3X on top categories such as restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans, should consider applying.

But before you apply, it’s helpful to know what Wells Fargo Autograph credit score is required. Here’s more on the new card and how to improve your approval odds.

Wells Fargo Autograph Card Overview

Wells Fargo’s latest addition to its portfolio of credit cards is designed to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers. As mentioned, the Wells Fargo Autograph Card helps cardholders earn 1X on spending plus an elevated 3X points on everyday spending categories including restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans.

Pros

No annual fee

Introductory offer of 0% APR on purchases in the first 12 months after approval, followed by a

Signup bonus of 30,000 rewards points (a $300 cash redemption value) after spending $1,500 in purchases in the first three months

Cons

May be difficult for those with lower credit scores to qualify

What Credit Score Is Needed for the Wells Fargo Autograph Card?

To get approved for the new Wells Fargo Autograph card you will need to have good to excellent credit.

To see your chances of getting approved, visit the Wells Fargo credit card offers page and enter your information to find out. The inquiry won’t affect your credit score but will give you an idea of how you stand with Wells Fargo. Once you complete the application, Wells Fargo will tell you what cards you’re likely to get approved for and how much your credit limit could be. If you see the Wells Fargo Autograph credit card in the offers, all you need to do is click on the link to apply. Remember that once you do formally apply, Wells Fargo will do a hard inquiry of your credit history, which could affect your credit score temporarily.

What Is a Good Credit Score?

When trying to figure out the Wells Fargo Autograph credit score required to get approved, check your credit report. A score of 670 or higher is generally considered to be a good credit score. Here’s more on FICO score ranges:

Good credit: 670 to 739

Very good credit: 740 to 799

Excellent credit: 800 to 850

It’s pretty safe to say that you could probably get approved for nearly any standard credit card with excellent credit. However, there is no guarantee. Other factors could be at play that affect your odds for approval.

How To Improve Your Chances of Card Approval

If you’re set on adding the Wells Fargo Autograph card to your wallet but your FICO score could use some improvement, there are some steps you could take before you apply.

Check your credit score: You’ll want to know where you’re at so you can track your progress as you work on improving your credit score.

Review your credit report carefully: Make sure you take a close look at your credit report. If you see any errors or accounts you don’t recognize, contact the credit bureau to fix the issue.

Pay your cards on time: Make sure you make your card payments — and any other loans — on time. Otherwise, late payments could be reported to the credit bureau and end up affecting your credit score.

Don’t apply for other credit cards or loans: To improve your credit score before you apply, avoid any new applications. Whenever a company does a hard pull on your credit file, your score could temporarily drop.

Pay down your balances: One of the biggest factors affecting your credit score is your credit utilization ratio. Avoid maxing out your credit cards or it could negatively impact your score.

Keep your current credit cards in good standing: Hang on to existing credit cards. The longer you have them, the better it looks. Closing a credit card could end up dropping your overall credit limit and the length of your credit history, two categories that could affect your credit.

What Happens if You Get Denied for a Wells Fargo Autograph Card?

If Wells Fargo declines your application, you’re entitled to a free credit report to see why you may have been denied. Review your credit report and make sure all the information is correct, including your name, former addresses, accounts and payment history.

If you find any errors, report them right away to the credit bureaus. Note that it may take some time for the credit report to update correctly but it’s worth the effort — doing so may improve your credit score if there was incorrect information about your credit usage.

You could also try and appeal the decision by contacting Wells Fargo, especially if there was incorrect information on your credit report.

Takeaway

The Wells Fargo Autograph Card stands out for its no annual fee, enticing signup bonus of 30,000 rewards points after spending $1,500 in purchases in the first three months and the chance to earn triple on some of the most popular spending categories. You can redeem the rewards as statement credits or apply points towards purchases at participating merchants or for travel, entertainment, merchandise and more at the Wells Fargo Rewards® portal. Before you apply, check out the Wells Fargo offers page to see if you’d be approved for the card and keep in mind, you will need a good to excellent credit score.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Wells Fargo. Any opinions, analyses, reviews, ratings or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Wells Fargo.

Information is accurate as of July 11, 2022.

