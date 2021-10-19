Best Wells Fargo Credit Cards

shapecharge / Getty Images

Wells Fargo is one of America’s largest banks, and it’s working to overcome the consequences of a number of scandals in recent years that have resulted in billions of dollars in fines and restrictions imposed by the Federal Reserve. That said, regulators are keeping close tabs on the bank as it continues to serve 1 in 3 American households and over 10% of businesses.

Like any bank this size, Wells Fargo has a dizzying array of banking products to choose from. Its primary credit card offerings, however, stick with the basics: one standard card and one rewards card. Which one is best? Keep reading to find out.

Credit Card Features Wells Fargo Active Cash Card Unlimited 2% cash back on purchases

$200 cash bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

0% introductory APR for purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 15 months

Redeem rewards online, at ATMs or in person for purchases, credits, gift cards and more

Up to $600 of protection against damage or theft of your cell phone when you pay your phone bill with your Active Cash card, subject to $25 deductible

24/7 concierge service for dining, entertainment and travel assistance

Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection benefits

No annual fee

Balance transfer fee of $5 or 3%, whichever is more, for first 120 days after account opening; then, up to 5% per transfer, $5 minimum

Cash advance fee of $10 or 5%, whichever is more

3% foreign transaction fee

14.99% to 24.99% variable APR Wells Fargo Reflect Card 0% introductory APR for purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 18 months; extension of up to 3 months for eligible cardholders

Up to $600 of protection against damage or theft of your cell phone when you pay your phone bill with your Reflect card, subject to $25 deductible

No annual fee

Balance transfer fee of $5 or 3%, whichever is more, for first 120 days after account opening; then, up to 5% per transfer, $5 minimum

Cash advance fee of $10 or 5%, whichever is more

3% foreign transaction fee

12.99% to 24.99% variable APR

Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

Who it’s best for: Frequent travelers

The Wells Fargo Active Cash card is a rewards card that gives you unlimited 2% cash back on all of your purchases. You can redeem the rewards online, in person or by phone for the following:

Payment of recent eligible purchases made using your card

Statement credit on a qualifying Wells Fargo credit card, checking account or mortgage

ATM withdrawals ($20 increments)

Gift cards

Travel

If you’d rather share your rewards with another account holder or a charitable organization, you can do that, too, in $25 increments.

Although Wells Fargo considers its Active Cash card a cash-back rewards card, it does double duty as a balance transfer card. You get a 0% introductory rate on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 15 months after account opening.

In addition to receiving cash-back rewards on all your purchases, you can earn a $200 cash bonus after spending $1,000 in the first three months you own the card. Other exclusive Active Cash benefits include around-the-clock concierge service that can help you book dinner reservations, travel and entertainment. Cardholders also get special benefits from a luxury collection of participating hotels.

Despite the rewards and other benefits, the Active Cash card has a competitive APR starting as low as 14.99%.

Pros

2% cash back on all your purchases

Lots of ways to redeem rewards

0% introductory APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Generous cash bonus offer for new cardmembers

Travel perks

Competitive APR

No annual fee

Cons

High balance transfer and cash advance fees

Foreign transaction fee

Wells Fargo Reflect Card

Who it’s best for: Anyone who’s currently paying high interest on other credit card balances

The Wells Fargo Reflect card is Wells Fargo’s best card for those looking to take advantage of a low introductory APR. In fact, it has the bank’s longest 0% APR balance transfer period, making it Wells Fargo’s best card for balance transfers, too. You’ll get 18 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. To qualify, balances must be transferred within the first 120 days after account opening. Eligible cardholders can also get an intro APR extension of up to three more months. You’ll need to make on-time payments of at least the minimum amount due during the first 18 months of card ownership and the extension period to qualify for an extension.

The Reflect card’s other perk is the cell phone protection benefit also available for the Active Cash card. Pay your cell bill using your credit card and get up to $600 in coverage against damage and theft once you’ve paid a $25 deductible.

Pros

Wells Fargo’s longest 0% introductory APR period on purchases and balance transfers

Cell phone protection

No annual fee

Cons

High APR for a no-frills card

High balance transfer and cash advance fees

Foreign transaction fee

Which Wells Fargo Credit Card Is Best for You?

The Active Cash card takes first place overall because of its cash-back rewards, bonus offer and travel perks. The 15-month 0% introductory APR on balance transfers gives you time to pay down any debt you’re carrying on other cards, but the more of your credit limit you use on balance transfers, the fewer rewards you can earn on spending. That makes the Reflect card the better choice for anyone who wants to transfer a lot of higher-interest debt. Just be mindful of the Reflect card’s APR — you’ll pay at least 12.99% on any balances that remain after the introductory period ends.

Methodology: GOBankingRates identified the best balance transfer credit cards by analyzing all banks with over $100 billion in total assets, as well as the three largest credit unions along the following factors: (1) length of 0% intro APR for balance transfers; (2) length of 0% APR for purchases; (3) balance transfer rate; (4) balance transfer fees; (5) annual fees; (6) purchase APR; and (7) any perks associated with a card that might extend its value past the promotional APR period. To be considered, the intro APR on balance transfers had to be 0%.

GOBankingRates identified the best cash-back credit cards by analyzing the following factors: (1) annual fees; (2) APR for purchases; (3) promotional APR; (4) sign-up bonuses; and (5) rewards and features. Rewards had to be in the form of cash back to qualify.

GOBankingRates identified the best rewards credit cards by analyzing the following factors: (1) annual fees; (2) APR for purchases; (3) promotional APR; (4) sign-up bonuses; and (5) rewards and features.

All fees and rates are subject to change at the credit card issuers’ discretion. Some bonus offers may or might no longer be available on the credit card issuers’ websites, depending on how one accesses the webpage. Data was sourced from each financial institution’s website or promotional material between Aug. 4, 2021, and Oct. 19, 2021. Please verify terms and conditions before opening an account.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Wells Fargo. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Wells Fargo.