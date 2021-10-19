Best Wells Fargo Credit Cards
Wells Fargo is one of America’s largest banks, and it’s working to overcome the consequences of a number of scandals in recent years that have resulted in billions of dollars in fines and restrictions imposed by the Federal Reserve. That said, regulators are keeping close tabs on the bank as it continues to serve 1 in 3 American households and over 10% of businesses.
Like any bank this size, Wells Fargo has a dizzying array of banking products to choose from. Its primary credit card offerings, however, stick with the basics: one standard card and one rewards card. Which one is best? Keep reading to find out.
|Credit Card
|Features
|Wells Fargo Active Cash Card
|
|Wells Fargo Reflect Card
|
Wells Fargo Active Cash Card
Who it’s best for: Frequent travelers
The Wells Fargo Active Cash card is a rewards card that gives you unlimited 2% cash back on all of your purchases. You can redeem the rewards online, in person or by phone for the following:
- Payment of recent eligible purchases made using your card
- Statement credit on a qualifying Wells Fargo credit card, checking account or mortgage
- ATM withdrawals ($20 increments)
- Gift cards
- Travel
If you’d rather share your rewards with another account holder or a charitable organization, you can do that, too, in $25 increments.
Although Wells Fargo considers its Active Cash card a cash-back rewards card, it does double duty as a balance transfer card. You get a 0% introductory rate on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 15 months after account opening.
In addition to receiving cash-back rewards on all your purchases, you can earn a $200 cash bonus after spending $1,000 in the first three months you own the card. Other exclusive Active Cash benefits include around-the-clock concierge service that can help you book dinner reservations, travel and entertainment. Cardholders also get special benefits from a luxury collection of participating hotels.
Despite the rewards and other benefits, the Active Cash card has a competitive APR starting as low as 14.99%.
Pros
- 2% cash back on all your purchases
- Lots of ways to redeem rewards
- 0% introductory APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
- Generous cash bonus offer for new cardmembers
- Travel perks
- Competitive APR
- No annual fee
Cons
- High balance transfer and cash advance fees
- Foreign transaction fee
Wells Fargo Reflect Card
Who it’s best for: Anyone who’s currently paying high interest on other credit card balances
The Wells Fargo Reflect card is Wells Fargo’s best card for those looking to take advantage of a low introductory APR. In fact, it has the bank’s longest 0% APR balance transfer period, making it Wells Fargo’s best card for balance transfers, too. You’ll get 18 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. To qualify, balances must be transferred within the first 120 days after account opening. Eligible cardholders can also get an intro APR extension of up to three more months. You’ll need to make on-time payments of at least the minimum amount due during the first 18 months of card ownership and the extension period to qualify for an extension.
The Reflect card’s other perk is the cell phone protection benefit also available for the Active Cash card. Pay your cell bill using your credit card and get up to $600 in coverage against damage and theft once you’ve paid a $25 deductible.
Pros
- Wells Fargo’s longest 0% introductory APR period on purchases and balance transfers
- Cell phone protection
- No annual fee
Cons
- High APR for a no-frills card
- High balance transfer and cash advance fees
- Foreign transaction fee
Which Wells Fargo Credit Card Is Best for You?
The Active Cash card takes first place overall because of its cash-back rewards, bonus offer and travel perks. The 15-month 0% introductory APR on balance transfers gives you time to pay down any debt you’re carrying on other cards, but the more of your credit limit you use on balance transfers, the fewer rewards you can earn on spending. That makes the Reflect card the better choice for anyone who wants to transfer a lot of higher-interest debt. Just be mindful of the Reflect card’s APR — you’ll pay at least 12.99% on any balances that remain after the introductory period ends.
Methodology: GOBankingRates identified the best balance transfer credit cards by analyzing all banks with over $100 billion in total assets, as well as the three largest credit unions along the following factors: (1) length of 0% intro APR for balance transfers; (2) length of 0% APR for purchases; (3) balance transfer rate; (4) balance transfer fees; (5) annual fees; (6) purchase APR; and (7) any perks associated with a card that might extend its value past the promotional APR period. To be considered, the intro APR on balance transfers had to be 0%.
GOBankingRates identified the best cash-back credit cards by analyzing the following factors: (1) annual fees; (2) APR for purchases; (3) promotional APR; (4) sign-up bonuses; and (5) rewards and features. Rewards had to be in the form of cash back to qualify.
GOBankingRates identified the best rewards credit cards by analyzing the following factors: (1) annual fees; (2) APR for purchases; (3) promotional APR; (4) sign-up bonuses; and (5) rewards and features.
All fees and rates are subject to change at the credit card issuers’ discretion. Some bonus offers may or might no longer be available on the credit card issuers’ websites, depending on how one accesses the webpage. Data was sourced from each financial institution’s website or promotional material between Aug. 4, 2021, and Oct. 19, 2021. Please verify terms and conditions before opening an account.
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Wells Fargo. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Wells Fargo.