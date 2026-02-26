Investing / Bonds
Advertiser Disclosure

I Asked an Advisor Which Bonds Belong in a Taxable Account — Here’s the Logic

3 min Read
Chris Adam Written by Chris Adam
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
close up of United States Savings Bond
richcano / Getty Images

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Now that we’re in another tax time, lots of Americans begin to question their money choices and how they impact the taxes they owe.

Among those questions is which bonds belong in taxable accounts.

Read on for some advisor-backed ideas that may help protect your money in future tax years.

Keep State Laws in Mind

“Advisors who make blanket recommendations of placing municipals in taxable accounts and corporates in accounts with tax deferral ignore the specifics of state-specific tax law,” said Chad Cummings, attorney and certified public accountant (CPA) at Cummings & Cummings Law, who previously worked in finance and tax with American Airlines, PwC and JPMorgan Chase. “Texas and Florida, for example, levy no state income tax. The yield discount you accept on municipals buys you zero benefit at the state level. You pay more for a feature you cannot use.”

In addition, according to Cummings, the de minimis rule under IRC Section 1288 creates a trap.

“Purchase a bond at a discount below the threshold and the IRS recharacterizes your gain as income at sale,” he said. “Your ‘tax-free’ bond generates a tax bill. Surprise.”

Don’t Forget About Interest and Social Security Benefits

“Here is what no one discusses: bond interest from municipals counts toward provisional income under IRC Section 86,” Cummings added. “Loading a taxable account with municipals can push Social Security benefits into taxation. That’s a biggie.”

He went on to add that a retiree collecting $30,000 in Social Security and $40,000 in bond interest could see up to 85% of those benefits hit at up to 37%.

Focus on Location and Efficiency

According to Marguerita Cheng, certified financial planner (CFP) and CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth, asset location can be just as important as asset allocation. 

“It’s best to avoid including corporate bonds and high yield bonds in taxable accounts,” she added. “It’s more advantageous to invest in these bonds in tax-deferred accounts because the interest on corporate bonds is taxed as ordinary income at federal, state and local levels. While the high income associated with high-yield bonds is attractive, having them in a taxable account means taxable income at federal, state and local levels as well.”

Cheng said that in taxable taxes, it’s important to focus on tax-efficiency. 

Consider investing in tax-efficient bonds, such as municipal bonds for tax-free federal and often state, income,” she said. “U.S. Treasury bonds may also be appropriate because they are exempt from state and local taxes.”

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GoBankingRates

You May Also Like

I’m a Pro Investor: 3 Reasons I’m Optimistic About the Stock Market Under Trump

Stocks

I'm a Pro Investor: 3 Reasons I'm Optimistic About the Stock Market Under Trump

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki Says This Is What ‘Losers’ Do With Their Money

Strategy

Robert Kiyosaki Says This Is What 'Losers' Do With Their Money

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Home Upgrades That Can Hurt Your Home’s Value, According to Experts

Real Estate

5 Home Upgrades That Can Hurt Your Home's Value, According to Experts

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Affordable US Mountain Towns That Are Perfect for Relocation or Retirement

Real Estate

7 Affordable US Mountain Towns That Are Perfect for Relocation or Retirement

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Investor Who Made $20 Million on Nvidia Stock Reveals the Next Big Opportunity

Stocks

Investor Who Made $20 Million on Nvidia Stock Reveals the Next Big Opportunity

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

These 8 Overlooked Home Items Could Raise Your Property Value More Than You Think

Real Estate

These 8 Overlooked Home Items Could Raise Your Property Value More Than You Think

February 25, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

8 Metros in Western States Where Home Prices Are Dropping — and What That Means for Buyers

Real Estate

8 Metros in Western States Where Home Prices Are Dropping -- and What That Means for Buyers

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes, According To a Real Estate Agent

Real Estate

7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes, According To a Real Estate Agent

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

If You Invested $1K in McDonald’s Stock at the Beginning of 2025, Here’s How Much You’d Have in 2026

Stocks

If You Invested $1K in McDonald's Stock at the Beginning of 2025, Here's How Much You'd Have in 2026

February 22, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Reasons To Think Twice Before Investing Your Own Money Into a New ‘Trump Account’

Strategy

5 Reasons To Think Twice Before Investing Your Own Money Into a New 'Trump Account'

February 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

14 AI Upgrades That Future-Proof Your Home and Boost Its Value

Real Estate

14 AI Upgrades That Future-Proof Your Home and Boost Its Value

February 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much a $1K Investment in Nike’s Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Stocks

Here's How Much a $1K Investment in Nike's Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

February 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 Alternatives to a Trump Account That Will Yield More Savings for Your Child

Strategy

3 Alternatives to a Trump Account That Will Yield More Savings for Your Child

February 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Bought Tesla Stock at $17 in 2010 — Here’s How Much I’m Worth Now

Stocks

I Bought Tesla Stock at $17 in 2010 -- Here's How Much I'm Worth Now

February 19, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Why Your Zip Code May Matter More Than Your Salary

Real Estate

Why Your Zip Code May Matter More Than Your Salary

February 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

8 US Locations Where Saving for a Down Payment Could Take Over 20 Years

Real Estate

8 US Locations Where Saving for a Down Payment Could Take Over 20 Years

February 18, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Investing

Best Investments

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page