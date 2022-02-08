This Valentine’s Day, Talk Crypto to Me

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and this year, crypto lovers might be in luck. A new survey finds that talking cryptocurrency may help Americans find love.

Findings from eToro’s inaugural Crypto & Culture survey show that just mentioning crypto in an online dating profile may be an important factor in sparking a love connection. Indeed, 33% of Americans said they would be more likely to go on a date with someone who mentioned cryptos in their online dating profile and more than 40% of men and 25% of women indicated that their interest in a potential date is stronger when crypto is mentioned.

Anna Stone, eToro’s Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, told GOBankingRates that identity, beliefs and money are more intertwined than ever, which is why we’ve seen the crypto community explode in popularity.

“Crypto is the market embodiment of identity and values. Crypto investors buy in for many different reasons, but many believe in a new global economy — one that is more open, transparent, fair, and equitable,” Stone said. “And others see their crypto involvement as part of their identity. It makes sense that 33% of survey respondents say they would be inclined to date someone who mentions crypto in their dating profile.”

Tobias Batton, CEO and co-founder of Web3 game publishing company Ex Populus, agrees, telling GOBankingRates:

“I’ve been saying this for years – crypto is sexy! It’s the sexiest asset class in the world!”

“And the art, well, everyone and their mother longs for NFTs these days,” he added. “The kids are all on the dating apps, and soon they’ll be showing off their NFT avatars like the older generations would have with sports cars, or that guy you know that always has a picture with a fish. Plus, NFTs are just quirky and fun, so it’s no surprise that a conversation starter is now, probably, ‘Oh, hey! Nice to match with you! What’s your fave illiquid jpg collection?’ I can’t think of a better Valentine’s Day conversation starter.”

In addition, the eToro survey notes that 8% of respondents in a relationship are most interested in receiving an NFT or crypto as a gift this Valentine’s Day, while 20% of singles would be more interested in a partner romantically if the person sets that NFT as a profile picture on a social platform or dating site, according to the survey.

What Crypto Gifts Are Available?

If you’re looking for a crypto gift, there are plenty of ideas around. For example, artèQ, a new art-based NFT investment fund, teamed up with the Belvedere museum in Vienna to launch an NFT of Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss (Lovers) – one of the world’s most famous works of art for Valentine’s Day, according to an announcement.

The high-resolution digital copy of the painting is to be divided into a 100 x 100 grid, resulting in 10,000 individual pieces that will be offered as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

In addition to purchasing the NFT, buyers can register as owners of their piece on the platform thekiss.art, where the picture can be viewed in its entirety. An individual dedication of love can be added to the NFT via the thekiss.art platform and will be visible on thekiss.art site as of February 14.

Farbod Sadeghian, CEO and co-founder of arteQ.io, told GOBankingRates that “as a gift for your beloved one, is there a more romantic choice than a piece of one of the world’s greatest testaments to love?”

“The arteQ and Belvedere “The Kiss” by Gustav Klimt drop offers more than just a digital record of ownership but a chance to express your love in an immutable, blockchain-based contract with for all the world to see,” Sadeghian said.

Jennifer Styles, Vice President of Communications at environmentally friendly NFT platform OneOf, echoed the sentiment, telling GOBankingRates that it makes sense that crypto is now central to our love connections.

“Our lives are increasingly digital and it’s fun to share your favorite NFT projects with friends,” she said. “I believe younger people like to store their wealth and assets digitally, not in the form of physical assets. So, the two are coming together — our digital love and our digital assets — marry perfectly for Valentine’s Day. I wouldn’t be surprised, if soon, perhaps next year, we begin to see a big uptick in online dating profiles where people are showcasing pics of their favorite NFT collections.”

There are other reasons gifting cryptos is appealing, apart from the excitement, it brings massive potential, knowledge of new finance and quite a complex world that stands behind it, according to Ilia Obraztcov, CEO of Definder.

“Instead of spending money on disposable presents, we see a huge demand for crypto as a new hot gift — which shows how financially aware these new consumers are. I wish I had known this earlier myself!” he told GOBankingRates, adding:

My wife could have bought herself a house this year if I had given her, say, 10 Bitcoins instead of a huge bouquet for our first Valentine’s Day together.”

And unlike flowers, cryptos don’t die.

Alex DiNunzio, CEO and co-founder of Jambb, told GOBankingRates that flowers are difficult to care for and die easily, so this year, why not give your love an NFT?

“There’s no need to water one, and zero percent chance your cat climbs on the counter and knocks it over,” he said. “It’s a fun and easy gift, and there’s an NFT for every budget and personality–from gamers to art aficionados to comedy lovers. You can impress your partner with your robust knowledge of this unique and quickly evolving technology – this should give you plenty to chat about over that candlelit dinner.”

“And, as the survey suggests, you’re much more likely to increase the lovelight with an NFT than jewelry!” he added.

