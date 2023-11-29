Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Buying a Vacation Home? Check Out These 5 Affordable Islands in the Caribbean

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Paradise beach in Placencia, tropical coast of Belize, Caribbean Sea, Central America.
Simon Dannhauer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thinking of buying a vacation home? How about buying a vacation home on the warm sands of a tropical Caribbean paradise island? Sounds not half bad. If so, it might be worth your time to look beyond the country’s borders, as many of these Caribbean islands offer not only paradisiac landscapes and great weather, but also affordable options.

Antigua and Barbuda

Average home price: $255,000 to $12 million (minimum purchase requirement price of $200,000), according to Global Citizens

Prospective homebuyers will have a lot of options, yet as The Travel reported, they must be in the pre-approved areas.

The cost of living is a little more expensive than other islands in the Caribbean, but it’s still at least 20% cheaper than the United States, The Travel added.

St. Croix

Average home price: $239,000, according to The Travel

St. Croix, U.S .Virgin Islands is a great and easy option for U.S. citizens and is considered the most affordable of the U.S .Virgin Islands, according to The Travel.

The island is also known for its old world charm, new world conveniences and burgeoning culinary scene, according to Visit St. Croix.

St. Lucia

Average home price: $200,000 (at Rodney Bay), according to The Travel

This Caribbean island is known for its famous landscape, notably the Pitons. And as The Travel reported, beyond the beautiful surroundings, St. Lucia homebuyers benefit from not having to pay taxes on capital gains. Talk about a good deal.

Investing for Everyone

Roatan

Average home price: $135,000 – $175,000, according to The Travel

Roatan is an island in Honduras and is known for its diving opportunities. Foreigners can directly buy property in Roatan, and prices are generally lower than places in Mexico, or elsewhere in the Caribbean, according to Spring Water Resorts.

Barbados

Average home price: $67,500 – $400,000, according to The Travel

Barbados is a great location for a budget-friendly vacation home in the Caribbean, according to The Travel. In addition, the buying process is rather straightforward as there are no regulations against non-nationals owning land or property, it added.

Another advantage is that Barbados also has a 12-month Welcome Stamp program, which is a visa that allows foreigners to relocate and work on the island without paying local taxes, according to Residence Barbados.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Investing

Related Content

Real Estate: Housing Prices Are Up 6.6% Since January — Will Trend Continue in 2024?

Real Estate

Real Estate: Housing Prices Are Up 6.6% Since January -- Will Trend Continue in 2024?

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ — Here’s What You Need To Know

Real Estate

Kevin O'Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to 'Chaos' -- Here's What You Need To Know

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

USDA Mortgage Loan Program Widens Footprint — Here Are 15 Cities You Can Get 100% Financing

Real Estate

USDA Mortgage Loan Program Widens Footprint -- Here Are 15 Cities You Can Get 100% Financing

November 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in the South

Real Estate

7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in the South

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Why You Should Pay Off Your Mortgage Early

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: Why You Should Pay Off Your Mortgage Early

November 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Report Finds Rising Prices for Home Maintenance Has Cost 50% of Homeowners $3,000+ in 2023 — Expect a Similar Number in 2024

Real Estate

Report Finds Rising Prices for Home Maintenance Has Cost 50% of Homeowners $3,000+ in 2023 -- Expect a Similar Number in 2024

November 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Most Affordable Cities for Working Adults and Retirees: This One Is Best for Both

Real Estate

10 Most Affordable Cities for Working Adults and Retirees: This One Is Best for Both

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Experts Share Their Predictions for the 2024 Housing Market: Will Prices Finally Drop?

Real Estate

Real Estate Experts Share Their Predictions for the 2024 Housing Market: Will Prices Finally Drop?

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Almost No One Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 5 Cities

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Almost No One Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 5 Cities

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

America’s Hottest Real Estate Market: Why Everyone Is Buying Homes in This California City

Real Estate

America's Hottest Real Estate Market: Why Everyone Is Buying Homes in This California City

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: 7 Ways To Make Your Home Look More Expensive Without Renovating

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: 7 Ways To Make Your Home Look More Expensive Without Renovating

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Ramsey Host George Kamel: Why Buying a House Might Not Be Right for You

Real Estate

Ramsey Host George Kamel: Why Buying a House Might Not Be Right for You

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing: Here Are 5 Ways To Negotiate a Lower Price, According to Experts

Real Estate

Housing: Here Are 5 Ways To Negotiate a Lower Price, According to Experts

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents: These 7 Vintage Features Are Hurting Your Home’s Value

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents: These 7 Vintage Features Are Hurting Your Home's Value

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 4 Places Where Home Prices Have Dropped As Much As 5%

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 4 Places Where Home Prices Have Dropped As Much As 5%

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Buy Property in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Property in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

November 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!