6 Cities Where You Can Buy a House Without a Bidding War

At one point in 2023, more than 41% of homes were selling above asking price. Though that number has dropped down to around 37%, that still means a good chunk of homes are selling for much more than listed, causing bidding wars among buyers. Real estate experts recommend offering 1%-3% more than asking price. In hot real estate markets like Los Angeles, where the average home price is $923,739, that could mean paying around $25,000 over asking price.

Zillow recently released a report showing more than 80% homes go for over asking price in Buffalo, New York, and nearly 70% of homes sell for more than advertised in Providence, Rhode Island.

Can you buy a home without a bidding war? In the same report, Zillow listed some cities where you’re less likely to have to participate in a bidding war. If you’re looking to buy a home without having to hand over every cent you have, check out these six cities.