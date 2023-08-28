Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: Don’t Go Into Debt To Buy a Rental Property — Here’s Why

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
©Dave Ramsey

There’s no guaranteed way to get-rich-quick by investing in real estate, but there are ways to grow your wealth by investing correctly. Personal finance expert and radio host Dave Ramsey says that one of the biggest mistakes he sees is people going into debt to buy rental property.

According to a recent post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, Ramsey said there’s nothing wrong with owning rental properties and other kinds of real estate and that he owns several rental properties himself. However, he didn’t go into debt to acquire them.

“I learned my lesson about debt the hard way over 30 years ago, and I don’t want you to take a chance on suffering through all that garbage too,” Ramsey wrote.

On an episode of The Ramsey Show, he explained that anybody who has ever had a renter or been a renter knows that renters don’t always pay. “Sometimes there’s cancer. Sometimes there’s car wrecks and job loss. Sometimes there’s a pandemic,” Ramsey said. You can’t assume that your renters are going to make their rental payments on time each month. “That’s the most ridiculous assumption, which indicates a lack of experience or knowledge of how rental property really works,” Ramsey concluded.

Investing for Everyone

A study published by the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) found that between 2000 and 2018, 3.6 million eviction cases were filed annually on average. This represents nine eviction cases per 100 renting households. According to data from TransUnion SmartMove, total eviction-related expenses for property managers average $3,500, and the eviction process can take as long as 3 to 4 weeks.

Ramsey recommends paying off your home and other debt before buying a rental property. He also advises setting aside an emergency fund of three to six months of expenses before you start saving for a property.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

If Your Home Value Is Dropping, Do These 10 Things Now

Real Estate

If Your Home Value Is Dropping, Do These 10 Things Now

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

25 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023

Real Estate

25 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the No. 1 Thing To Do Before You Purchase a Home

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the No. 1 Thing To Do Before You Purchase a Home

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: How To Choose the Best Offer in a Bidding War for Your House

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: How To Choose the Best Offer in a Bidding War for Your House

August 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Most and Least Expensive States for Homeowners

Real Estate

Most and Least Expensive States for Homeowners

August 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Popular Cities Homebuyers Are Moving Into in 2023

Real Estate

10 Popular Cities Homebuyers Are Moving Into in 2023

August 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

Real Estate

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

August 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: 8 Reasons Why You Should Reconsider Buying a Home in the Fall

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: 8 Reasons Why You Should Reconsider Buying a Home in the Fall

August 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Next Big Housing Markets: Where To Invest in 2024

Real Estate

The Next Big Housing Markets: Where To Invest in 2024

August 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

August 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

2 Best Places To Stash Your Homebuying Fund

Real Estate

2 Best Places To Stash Your Homebuying Fund

August 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

22% of First-Time Homebuyers Are Single Women: Why This Is a Wise Wealth-Building Tool

Real Estate

22% of First-Time Homebuyers Are Single Women: Why This Is a Wise Wealth-Building Tool

August 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I Lost $12,000 Renovating a Fixer-Upper: These Are the Mistakes I Made

Real Estate

I Lost $12,000 Renovating a Fixer-Upper: These Are the Mistakes I Made

August 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What Is a Bridge Loan? Here’s What Homebuyers Should Know

Real Estate

What Is a Bridge Loan? Here's What Homebuyers Should Know

August 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Should You Trust Companies That Buy Houses? 10 Tips To Avoid Scams

Real Estate

Should You Trust Companies That Buy Houses? 10 Tips To Avoid Scams

August 24, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Buying a Home? Be Wary of These 6 Home Inspection Issues

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Buying a Home? Be Wary of These 6 Home Inspection Issues

August 23, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!