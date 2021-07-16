A Light Blue Bathroom Could Get You Almost $5000 More When You Sell Your House

You can stage your home for a faster sale or higher selling price, complete upgrades that will make it more desirable, or even put together a virtual tour of your home to entice buyers. But, sometimes, you’d be surprised at the factors that can increase the selling price — for instance, the color of your bathroom.

Real estate site Zillow recently conducted an interior paint color analysis to see what prospective buyers preferred. It turns out painting your bathroom light blue could increase the selling price of your house by as much as $4,698.

Zillow calculated increases as a percentage of the typical U.S. home value of $290,000, the company said in a press release. Zillow polled 1,300 recent or prospective homebuyers based on their feelings about 15 different paint colors in four different rooms of the home, the press release said.

If light blue would clash with your bathroom fixtures, light yellow, off-white, or shades of gray in the bathroom can also boost the selling price. Steer clear of bright or vibrant colors, Zillow advised on its website.

If you’re re-painting in preparation to sell your home, other rooms also had a substantial impact. Painting kitchen walls white can increase the likelihood house-hunters will want to tour your space.

However, avoid painting the kitchen red as it can actually lower the selling price of your home by as much as $1,500.

Gray living rooms have been en vogue for a while now, according to RealHomes.com, and the combination of Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, a bright yellow shade, was even selected as the Pantone Color of the Year for 2021.

If you haven’t already embraced gray in your living room, a fresh coat of gray paint could entice buyers to view and purchase your house.

A dark blue bedroom can also give your home’s selling price a boost. The survey said that a dark blue bedroom could increase the selling price by $1,491. Charcoal gray and forest green also worked well in primary bedrooms to entice buyers.

With an average cost of about $385 to paint a room, according to Zillow’s press release, fresh paint can be one of the easiest and most cost-effective improvements you can make when you’re putting your home on the market.

