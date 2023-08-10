Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate / Live Richer Podcast

Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 15: Discovering Financial Freedom Through Real Estate Wholesaling with Jamil Damji

3 min Read
By Amen Oyiboke
©courtesy Jamil Damji

This Episode

Have you heard about real estate wholesaling? If not, you might find interest in this real estate investment strategy more than any other option. Real estate wholesaling involves sourcing properties at a discounted price and then assigning or reselling the contract to another buyer, often an investor, for a profit without actually owning the property.

And for finance experts like Jamil Damji, it can be a very lucrative investment. Damji, who is an internationally renowned real estate investing/wholesaling expert with 18 years of experience, knows all the ins and outs that come with wholesaling. That’s why in this episode of the Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull, Damji gives his insight on methods and strategies that work best for wholesaling in the real estate market and tips about how to build financial freedom through real estate investments.

He is the co-founder of KeyGlee, a wholesale company with over 75 franchises. Regularly finalizing about 60-80 real estate transactions per month and boasting a track record of over 5,000 completed deals, Jamil also teaches and mentors people who are interested in financial freedom and real estate. Listen to the full episode to find out ways to get started on your real estate wholesaling investments.

Where Else You Can Listen

If you’d prefer to listen to the Live Richer podcast on your favorite podcast app, click one of the links below to launch it on your device.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Follow-Jaime-Headshot.png

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Real Estate 2023: More Retirees Can Afford To Buy Homes in These Cities

Real Estate

Real Estate 2023: More Retirees Can Afford To Buy Homes in These Cities

August 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Are Homes Cheaper in the City or Suburbs? New Study Finds Out

Real Estate

Are Homes Cheaper in the City or Suburbs? New Study Finds Out

August 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

25 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023

Real Estate

25 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023

August 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Most Expensive Houses For Sale in The US Right Now

Real Estate

15 Most Expensive Houses For Sale in The US Right Now

August 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

27 Craziest Things That Kill Your Home’s Value

Real Estate

27 Craziest Things That Kill Your Home's Value

August 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Not Just Florida and California — You Could Pay Up to 35% More on Home Insurance in These 4 States

Real Estate

Not Just Florida and California -- You Could Pay Up to 35% More on Home Insurance in These 4 States

August 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

August 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Homeowners With This Factor in Common Are More Likely To Sell Right Now

Real Estate

Homeowners With This Factor in Common Are More Likely To Sell Right Now

August 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Nearly 25% of Homeowners Plan To Sell In The Next Three Years; 10 Cities Buyers Should Keep an Eye On

Real Estate

Nearly 25% of Homeowners Plan To Sell In The Next Three Years; 10 Cities Buyers Should Keep an Eye On

August 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Reasons 93% of Homebuyers Have Regrets About Purchasing a House in 2023

Real Estate

6 Reasons 93% of Homebuyers Have Regrets About Purchasing a House in 2023

August 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Why It’s So Hard To Buy a House Right Now — And What You Can Do About It

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Why It's So Hard To Buy a House Right Now -- And What You Can Do About It

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If Your Home Value Is Dropping, Do These 10 Things Now

Real Estate

If Your Home Value Is Dropping, Do These 10 Things Now

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade, You’ll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

Real Estate

In Less Than a Decade, You'll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

August 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You’re a Renter, You Might Feel the Sting of Inflation Harder Than Homeowners

Real Estate

If You're a Renter, You Might Feel the Sting of Inflation Harder Than Homeowners

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Easiest Ways To Earn Passive Income Through Real Estate, According to Experts

Real Estate

6 Easiest Ways To Earn Passive Income Through Real Estate, According to Experts

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

Real Estate

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!