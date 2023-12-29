7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Tennessee

gorodenkoff / iStock/Getty Images

Tennessee, known for its rich musical heritage, picturesque landscapes, and vibrant culture, is increasingly becoming a sought-after destination for individuals and families looking to relocate. The state offers a unique combination of affordability and safety, which are key considerations for anyone searching for a new home. Here are some of the safest and cheapest cities in Tennessee.

1. Bartlett

Located in Shelby County, Bartlett is a suburb of Memphis known for its suburban charm and affordable housing. The city offers a serene environment with well-maintained parks and a strong sense of community. Its commitment to public safety is evident in its low crime rates. The cost of living in Bartlett is reasonable, with housing prices that are attractive to first-time homebuyers and retirees alike.

2. Germantown

Germantown, another suburb of Memphis, is known for its high quality of life. It stands out for its top-rated schools, well-kept neighborhoods, and robust local economy. The crime rate in Germantown is significantly lower than the national average. Although the cost of living is slightly higher compared to other cities on this list, it remains an affordable option considering its amenities and safety features.

3. Smyrna

Smyrna is a rapidly growing city with a strong job market, particularly in the automotive industry. It is recognized for its affordable housing market and low cost of living. Smyrna also takes pride in its low crime rates and well-funded public services, making it a safe and economical choice for families and professionals.

4. Spring Hill

Spring Hill is a blend of historical charm and modern convenience. This city has seen significant growth in recent years, attracting residents with its affordable housing, low property taxes, and safe neighborhoods. Spring Hill’s proximity to Nashville makes it an attractive location for those who seek a quieter life without sacrificing the perks of a big city.

5. Collierville

This suburb of Memphis is often cited for its high quality of life. Collierville offers a mix of historic and contemporary living, with a variety of shopping and dining options. The city is celebrated for its excellent school system and low crime rates. Housing prices are reasonable, making it an attractive destination for families and retirees.

6. Maryville

Maryville is a small city near Knoxville that offers a tranquil living environment. It boasts a low crime rate and a cost of living that is below the national average. Maryville’s proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is an added bonus for outdoor enthusiasts.

7. Cleveland

Cleveland is a city with a rich cultural heritage and a strong sense of community. It offers a low cost of living, diverse housing options, and a commitment to safety, which is demonstrated by its low crime rates. The city’s location provides easy access to outdoor activities and bigger cities like Chattanooga.

The Bottom Line

Tennessee offers a variety of cities that cater to those seeking safety and affordability. From the historic charm of Franklin to the suburban peace of Bartlett, these cities provide a blend of value, safety, and quality of life, making Tennessee an attractive option for many.

