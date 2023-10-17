Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

10 Careers With the Highest Job Security in 2023

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Two businesswomen smiling and working in a conference room
Christina@ wocintechchat.com / Unsplash

As the job market continues to evolve, many individuals are seeking careers that provide stability and security. In 2023, certain professions are projected to offer high job security due to various factors such as job growth, median salary, and work-life balance. If you’re considering a career change or planning your future path, here are 10 careers that offer the highest job security in 2023.

1. Healthcare

The healthcare industry has always been known for its stability, and it continues to dominate the list of secure careers. Jobs like respiratory therapists, cardiovascular technologists, and registered nurses are in high demand due to the aging population and advancements in medical technology. With excellent projected job growth and competitive salaries, these roles offer a promising future in healthcare.

2. Technology  

In today’s digital age, technology is at the forefront of almost every industry. Web developers and other technology professionals are highly sought after due to the increasing reliance on technology in various sectors. With the constant need for website development and software solutions, technology experts can expect a secure job market and competitive compensation.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

3. Financial Analysts

Financial analysts play a crucial role in analyzing investment opportunities, managing portfolios, and providing financial advice. As the economy becomes more complex, the demand for skilled financial analysts continues to grow. With a median salary well above the national average and strong job prospects, this career offers stability and security for those with a knack for numbers.

4. Epidemiologists

Epidemiologists study the patterns and causes of diseases to prevent their spread and develop strategies for public health. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of this profession, leading to increased job security and opportunities. With a focus on research and analysis, epidemiologists can expect a stable career with a positive impact on society.

5. Data Scientists

In the age of big data, businesses rely on data scientists to extract valuable insights from vast amounts of information. As companies strive to make data-driven decisions, the demand for skilled data scientists continues to rise. With a strong job market and high earning potential, this career offers job security and numerous opportunities for growth.

6. Cybersecurity Experts

With an increasing number of cyber threats, the need for cybersecurity experts has never been greater. These professionals protect sensitive information, develop security measures, and respond to cyber attacks. As technology advances, the demand for cybersecurity experts will continue to grow, providing job security and competitive salaries.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

7. Environmental Scientists

As the world becomes more environmentally conscious, the demand for environmental scientists is on the rise. These professionals study the impact of human activities on the environment and develop strategies for sustainability. With a focus on preserving natural resources and mitigating climate change, environmental scientists can expect a secure and fulfilling career.

8. Physical Therapists

Physical therapists help individuals recover from injuries, manage chronic conditions, and improve their overall mobility. With an aging population and increasing awareness of the benefits of physical therapy, this profession offers excellent job security and competitive salaries. Physical therapists can expect strong demand for their expertise in the coming years.

9. Software Engineers

Software engineers play a critical role in developing and maintaining software applications. With the rapid advancement of technology, the demand for skilled software engineers remains high. Whether it’s developing mobile apps or designing complex systems, software engineers can enjoy a secure job market and opportunities for innovation.

10. Accountants

Accountants are essential for ensuring financial records are accurate and complying with regulations. With the complexity of modern financial systems, the demand for skilled accountants remains steady. Whether working in public accounting or in-house for a company, accountants can expect job security and competitive salaries.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The Bottom Line

Job security is a top priority for many individuals when choosing a career path. The healthcare field, technology industry, and finance sector are among the top industries offering the highest job security in 2023. By considering these ten careers, you can make an informed decision about your future and increase your chances of a stable and fulfilling professional life.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

3 Key Signs the Economy Is Actually Improving

Money

3 Key Signs the Economy Is Actually Improving

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Companies That Produce Costco’s Kirkland Brand Products

Money

8 Companies That Produce Costco's Kirkland Brand Products

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Check Your Spare Dimes — They Could Be Worth as Much as $2,000

Wealth

Check Your Spare Dimes -- They Could Be Worth as Much as $2,000

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

$18 an Hour is How Much a Year: Is This Salary Enough?

Money

$18 an Hour is How Much a Year: Is This Salary Enough?

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Stop Doing These 5 Things When You Get Paid

Money

Jaspreet Singh: Stop Doing These 5 Things When You Get Paid

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Experts Agree: This Is the Worst Savings Advice

Money

Experts Agree: This Is the Worst Savings Advice

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m Gen Z and I Earn $6K a Month in Passive Income — Here’s How

Money

I'm Gen Z and I Earn $6K a Month in Passive Income -- Here's How

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Do Not Spend This Wheat Penny: How to Spot Them

Wealth

Do Not Spend This Wheat Penny: How to Spot Them

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban Says This Is the No. 1 Thing To Do To Build Wealth

Wealth

Mark Cuban Says This Is the No. 1 Thing To Do To Build Wealth

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Require Little to No Experience

Money

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Require Little to No Experience

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

These Cities Have the Highest Percentage of Remote Workers – How Can it Affect Your Finances?

Money

These Cities Have the Highest Percentage of Remote Workers - How Can it Affect Your Finances?

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Barbara Ginty Reveals What You Should Have in Your Retirement Portfolio

Money

Money Expert Barbara Ginty Reveals What You Should Have in Your Retirement Portfolio

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m About To Retire: Here’s the Financial Advice I Wish Someone Had Given Me

Money

I'm About To Retire: Here's the Financial Advice I Wish Someone Had Given Me

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Americans Work Longer and Retire Later in These 3 States

Money

Americans Work Longer and Retire Later in These 3 States

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Southern Cities To Retire on $3,000 a Month

Money

10 Southern Cities To Retire on $3,000 a Month

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!