Advertiser Disclosure
Saving Money / Health

Jeff Bezos and Tony Robbins Are Investing in a Surprising Industry — Can You Afford To Buy In?

4 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
'Air' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Mar 2023
Stewart Cook / Shutterstock.com

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and personal development guru Tony Robbins both recently announced new companies with a focus on healthcare. However, they each serve very different demographics of customers with dramatically different services.

True to their other business endeavors, Bezos is aiming to bring convenience and lower costs to healthcare for everyday people.

Robbins, on the other hand, has launched a biohacking start-up. Lifeforce, founded by Robbins along with scientist and XPRIZE Foundation chair Peter Diamandis and Dugal Bain-Kim, who hold the title of CEO at Lifeforce, is a “health optimization company” for people age 35+.

Let’s compare the services both companies offer, the costs, and which one (or both) might be right for you!

Amazon Clinic Brings Affordable Health Care to Your Home

In much the same way Amazon revolutionized e-commerce, Bezos is looking to do the same for telehealth. After its launch in 2022, Amazon Clinic has rolled out in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

Amazon Clinic provides telehealth services with transparent pricing. If a provider prescribes medication, you can fill the prescription through Amazon Pharmacy with free shipping or, to receive it faster, have your prescription filled at a local pharmacy of choice and pick it up.

Make Your Money Work for You

To use the service, visit clinic.amazon.com. Choose your symptoms from a long list, and then choose your state. You will see the average wait time, plus the cost of a consultation via messenger or a video visit from different virtual providers licensed in your state.

Costs are not covered by insurance and do not include the price of medication. However, you can use your FSA or HSA to cover the costs. The average price is $35 for a messaging-based consultation, and $75 for a video visit, according to the Amazon website.

Lifeforce Brings Biohacking to the Masses

Unlike Amazon Clinic, which provides urgent care for everyday health matters, Lifeforce is designed to help people optimize their health as they age. Its customer base is not “the average adult going to a primary care doctor for a physical once a year,” according to an article at dot.LA.

Rather, it’s for health-motivated adults age 35+ who want to better understand their bodies and how they can live a healthier life.

Lifeforce costs $349 upfront for a battery of blood tests, and then $129 monthly for the subscription service. The subscription service does not include the costs of supplements or additional therapies. Lifeforce is not (yet) covered by insurance, although Bain-Kim told Dot.LA that he hopes it will be reimbursed by insurance providers within the next couple of years.

Make Your Money Work for You

Considering the average “concierge longevity practice” charges $50,000 to $100,000, annually, Bain-Kim told Dot.LA, Lifeforce’s annual fee of roughly $1,897 is much more affordable to many middle-income Americans.

Bain-Kim pointed out that the supplements, treatments and recommendations are not “trying to be on the bleeding edge.” Rather, Lifeforce seeks to bring mainstream biohacking to those who may not have previously had access.

Which Service Is For You?

If you are looking for easy and affordable diagnoses and treatments for common ailments, especially if you lack health insurance, Amazon Clinic could be the answer. If the idea of receiving antibiotics for an ear infection or a prescription for allergy medication within hours sounds useful, Amazon Clinic can help.

On the other hand, if you are curious about how factors such as your metabolism, hormones and nutrients in your body affect your health and well-being — and how you can improve these factors — it might be worth looking into Lifeforce.

After all, according to one Zippia study, the average American household spends $297 per month ($3,564 annually) on entertainment. If you want to allocate a portion of that toward feeling better, Lifeforce might be a solid investment in your future.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

8 Surprising Places That Offer Gas Rewards

Saving Money

8 Surprising Places That Offer Gas Rewards

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dietitians’ 6 Favorite Grocery Deals at Costco

Saving Money

Dietitians' 6 Favorite Grocery Deals at Costco

August 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Sam’s Club vs. Costco: How To Choose the Best Membership Option for You

Shopping

Sam's Club vs. Costco: How To Choose the Best Membership Option for You

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Expensive Home Renovations You Shouldn’t Put Off

Saving Money

7 Expensive Home Renovations You Shouldn't Put Off

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Ways the Dollar Store Actually Could Be Costing You More

Shopping

10 Ways the Dollar Store Actually Could Be Costing You More

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Protecting Your Tech and Your Wallet: 7 Geek Squad Scams You Need To Know About

Savings Advice

Protecting Your Tech and Your Wallet: 7 Geek Squad Scams You Need To Know About

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Costco: How To Double Your Savings and the Art of Coupon Stacking

Shopping

Costco: How To Double Your Savings and the Art of Coupon Stacking

August 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

39 Supermarket Buys That Are Wastes of Money

Saving Money

39 Supermarket Buys That Are Wastes of Money

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Common Utility Bill Scams and How To Avoid Them

Savings Advice

10 Common Utility Bill Scams and How To Avoid Them

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s Costco Shopping List — The Only 9 Bulk Items That ‘Really Save You Money’

Saving Money

Dave Ramsey's Costco Shopping List -- The Only 9 Bulk Items That 'Really Save You Money'

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Very Best Sam’s Club Items You Can Get for $100

Shopping

8 Very Best Sam's Club Items You Can Get for $100

August 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

Shopping

5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Costco Items To Stock Up on for the End of Summer

Shopping

6 Costco Items To Stock Up on for the End of Summer

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Costco’s Trade-Up Program Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Your Old Electronics

Shopping

Costco's Trade-Up Program Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Your Old Electronics

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Saving Money

11 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

August 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Are Electric Cars Getting Cheaper?

Saving Money

Are Electric Cars Getting Cheaper?

August 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!