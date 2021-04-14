What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021Is your home worth as much as you thought?
With so much uncertainty surrounding the housing market, many Americans may be afraid that buying or selling a house is too risky of a move to make. A recession isn’t great news for buyers, especially with the average family unable to afford a home in many parts of the country as it is. Prospective homebuyers are also concerned about their ability to make mortgage payments. But with all of these economic anxieties, how will you know when it’s a good time to make a move? If you’re debating on whether to buy or sell a home, the best financial choice will depend on the home value forecast in your state.
Avoid These: Craziest Things That Kill Your Home’s Value
According to the latest home value forecast data from Zillow, the median home value in the U.S. is $262,604; but Zillow is predicting an increase of nearly 8% within the next year.
To figure out the value of homes in 2021 across the country, GOBankingRates analyzed median home values from October 2020 using Zillow’s forecast tool to predict the increase or decrease in home values by state. The study ranked each state according to its median home value, beginning with the lowest.
Find Out: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet
It is important to note that GOBankingRates used the median home value instead of the median home price by state, because value accounts for more factors, such as comparable home sales and inspections. Median home value is an estimate of what the property is actually worth, while the median list price is based on demand and listing agent.
Find out what homes will be worth in your state by the end of 2021.
Last updated: March 26, 2021
50. West Virginia
- Median home value in 2020: $109,182
- Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $116,497
Read: Homes Won’t Be Affordable in These Cities Within 10 Years
49. Mississippi
- Median home value in 2020: $135,563
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.0%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $145,052
Steals: Houses in These 29 Cities Are Suddenly Major Bargains
48. Oklahoma
- Median home value in 2020: $140,270
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $150,931
Don’t Miss: 25 Tricks To Sell Your House for a Bigger Profit
47. Arkansas
- Median home value in 2020: $141,806
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.2%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $152,016
46. Kentucky
- Median home value in 2020: $155,599
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $167,425
45. Iowa
- Median home value in 2020: $158,002
- Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $168,588
44. Alabama
- Median home value in 2020: $156,544
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.1%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $169,224
43. Ohio
- Median home value in 2020: $162,933
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $175,968
42. Kansas
- Median home value in 2020: $167,248
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.5%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $179,792
41. Indiana
- Median home value in 2020: $167,897
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.7%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $180,825
40. Missouri
- Median home value in 2020: $173,541
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $187,251
39. Louisiana
- Median home value in 2020: $177,990
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.2%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $190,805
38. Michigan
- Median home value in 2020: $186,144
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.2%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $201,408
37. Nebraska
- Median home value in 2020: $189,034
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $203,023
36. Tennessee
- Median home value in 2020: $200,762
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $216,622
35. Wisconsin
- Median home value in 2020: $202,197
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $218,373
Check Out: The Worst Places To Buy a Home During the Pandemic — and Where To Invest Instead
34. South Carolina
- Median home value in 2020: $204,820
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $220,386
33. Pennsylvania
- Median home value in 2020: $211,224
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $227,911
32. Georgia
- Median home value in 2020: $216,314
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $232,754
31. Illinois
- Median home value in 2020: $217,672
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.5%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $233,997
30. North Carolina
- Median home value in 2020: $219,690
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $236,826
29. New Mexico
- Median home value in 2020: $219,406
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $236,958
28. South Dakota
- Median home value in 2020: $221,300
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.1%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $237,012
27. Texas
- Median home value in 2020: $224,065
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $240,646
26. North Dakota
- Median home value in 2020: $237,673
- Projected one-year growth rate: 6.2%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $252,409
25. Wyoming
- Median home value in 2020: $257,261
- Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $274,497
24. Maine
- Median home value in 2020: $259,992
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $282,091
23. Florida
- Median home value in 2020: $262,291
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $282,750
22. Vermont
- Median home value in 2020: $268,730
- Projected one-year growth rate: 6.4%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $285,929
21. Minnesota
- Median home value in 2020: $274,571
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $295,438
20. Delaware
- Median home value in 2020: $274,067
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $295,444
19. Connecticut
- Median home value in 2020: $276,319
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.4%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $299,530
18. Alaska
- Median home value in 2020: $287,613
- Projected one-year growth rate: 5.2%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $302,569
17. Virginia
- Median home value in 2020: $299,164
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $321,302
16. Arizona
- Median home value in 2020: $296,783
- Projected one-year growth rate: 9.2%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $324,087
15. New Hampshire
- Median home value in 2020: $315,635
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $342,464
14. Montana
- Median home value in 2020: $317,725
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $342,508
13. Nevada
- Median home value in 2020: $320,203
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $347,420
12. Idaho
- Median home value in 2020: $323,274
- Projected one-year growth rate: 9.0%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $352,369
11. Rhode Island
- Median home value in 2020: $325,805
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $353,498
10. Maryland
- Median home value in 2020: $330,332
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $356,098
9. New York
- Median home value in 2020: $349,939
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $376,534
8. New Jersey
- Median home value in 2020: $364,230
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $394,461
7. Utah
- Median home value in 2020: $383,216
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $415,789
6. Oregon
- Median home value in 2020: $385,520
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $417,518
5. Colorado
- Median home value in 2020: $427,659
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $460,161
4. Washington
- Median home value in 2020: $451,082
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.9%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $491,228
3. Massachusetts
- Median home value in 2020: $462,110
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $500,465
2. California
- Median home value in 2020: $599,159
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.4%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $649,488
1. Hawaii
- Median home value in 2020: $655,433
- Projected one-year growth rate: 6.8%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $700,002
More From GOBankingRates
- Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31
- Everything You Need To Know About Taxes This Year
- What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
- The Average Retirement Age in Every State
Methodology: GOBankingRates used (1) Zillow’s year-over-year home value forecast to adjust the (2) typical home value in each state in October 2020 according to Zillow’s Home Value Index in order to calculate (3) the projected home value in every state at the end of October 2021. Then, GOBankingRates found the (4) projected change in home value by subtracting the 2020 October typical home value from the 2021 projected home value. All data was collected on and up to date as of Dec. 9, 2020.
*Home valuation is Zillow’s estimated market value, computed using a proprietary formula. It is not an appraisal. It is a starting point in determining a home’s value. The Zestimate is calculated from public and user-submitted data, taking into account special features, location and market conditions. To find home values, proprietary automated valuation models apply advanced algorithms to analyze the data to identify relationships within a specific geographic area, between this home-related data and actual sales prices. Home characteristics, such as square footage, location or the number of bathrooms, are given different weights according to their influence on home sale prices in each specific geography over a specific period of time, resulting in a set of valuation rules, or models, that are applied to generate each home’s value.
View All
With so much uncertainty surrounding the housing market, many Americans may be afraid that buying or selling a house is too risky of a move to make. A recession isn’t great news for buyers, especially with the average family unable to afford a home in many parts of the country as it is. Prospective homebuyers are also concerned about their ability to make mortgage payments. But with all of these economic anxieties, how will you know when it’s a good time to make a move? If you’re debating on whether to buy or sell a home, the best financial choice will depend on the home value forecast in your state.
Avoid These: Craziest Things That Kill Your Home’s Value
According to the latest home value forecast data from Zillow, the median home value in the U.S. is $262,604; but Zillow is predicting an increase of nearly 8% within the next year.
To figure out the value of homes in 2021 across the country, GOBankingRates analyzed median home values from October 2020 using Zillow’s forecast tool to predict the increase or decrease in home values by state. The study ranked each state according to its median home value, beginning with the lowest.
Find Out: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet
It is important to note that GOBankingRates used the median home value instead of the median home price by state, because value accounts for more factors, such as comparable home sales and inspections. Median home value is an estimate of what the property is actually worth, while the median list price is based on demand and listing agent.
Find out what homes will be worth in your state by the end of 2021.
Last updated: March 26, 2021
50. West Virginia
- Median home value in 2020: $109,182
- Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $116,497
Read: Homes Won’t Be Affordable in These Cities Within 10 Years
49. Mississippi
- Median home value in 2020: $135,563
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.0%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $145,052
Steals: Houses in These 29 Cities Are Suddenly Major Bargains
48. Oklahoma
- Median home value in 2020: $140,270
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $150,931
Don’t Miss: 25 Tricks To Sell Your House for a Bigger Profit
47. Arkansas
- Median home value in 2020: $141,806
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.2%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $152,016
46. Kentucky
- Median home value in 2020: $155,599
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $167,425
45. Iowa
- Median home value in 2020: $158,002
- Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $168,588
44. Alabama
- Median home value in 2020: $156,544
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.1%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $169,224
43. Ohio
- Median home value in 2020: $162,933
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $175,968
42. Kansas
- Median home value in 2020: $167,248
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.5%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $179,792
41. Indiana
- Median home value in 2020: $167,897
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.7%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $180,825
40. Missouri
- Median home value in 2020: $173,541
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $187,251
39. Louisiana
- Median home value in 2020: $177,990
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.2%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $190,805
38. Michigan
- Median home value in 2020: $186,144
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.2%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $201,408
37. Nebraska
- Median home value in 2020: $189,034
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $203,023
36. Tennessee
- Median home value in 2020: $200,762
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $216,622
35. Wisconsin
- Median home value in 2020: $202,197
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $218,373
Check Out: The Worst Places To Buy a Home During the Pandemic — and Where To Invest Instead
34. South Carolina
- Median home value in 2020: $204,820
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $220,386
33. Pennsylvania
- Median home value in 2020: $211,224
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $227,911
32. Georgia
- Median home value in 2020: $216,314
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $232,754
31. Illinois
- Median home value in 2020: $217,672
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.5%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $233,997
30. North Carolina
- Median home value in 2020: $219,690
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $236,826
29. New Mexico
- Median home value in 2020: $219,406
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $236,958
28. South Dakota
- Median home value in 2020: $221,300
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.1%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $237,012
27. Texas
- Median home value in 2020: $224,065
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $240,646
26. North Dakota
- Median home value in 2020: $237,673
- Projected one-year growth rate: 6.2%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $252,409
25. Wyoming
- Median home value in 2020: $257,261
- Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $274,497
24. Maine
- Median home value in 2020: $259,992
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $282,091
23. Florida
- Median home value in 2020: $262,291
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $282,750
22. Vermont
- Median home value in 2020: $268,730
- Projected one-year growth rate: 6.4%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $285,929
21. Minnesota
- Median home value in 2020: $274,571
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $295,438
20. Delaware
- Median home value in 2020: $274,067
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $295,444
19. Connecticut
- Median home value in 2020: $276,319
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.4%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $299,530
18. Alaska
- Median home value in 2020: $287,613
- Projected one-year growth rate: 5.2%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $302,569
17. Virginia
- Median home value in 2020: $299,164
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $321,302
16. Arizona
- Median home value in 2020: $296,783
- Projected one-year growth rate: 9.2%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $324,087
15. New Hampshire
- Median home value in 2020: $315,635
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $342,464
14. Montana
- Median home value in 2020: $317,725
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $342,508
13. Nevada
- Median home value in 2020: $320,203
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $347,420
12. Idaho
- Median home value in 2020: $323,274
- Projected one-year growth rate: 9.0%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $352,369
11. Rhode Island
- Median home value in 2020: $325,805
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $353,498
10. Maryland
- Median home value in 2020: $330,332
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $356,098
9. New York
- Median home value in 2020: $349,939
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $376,534
8. New Jersey
- Median home value in 2020: $364,230
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $394,461
7. Utah
- Median home value in 2020: $383,216
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $415,789
6. Oregon
- Median home value in 2020: $385,520
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $417,518
5. Colorado
- Median home value in 2020: $427,659
- Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $460,161
4. Washington
- Median home value in 2020: $451,082
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.9%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $491,228
3. Massachusetts
- Median home value in 2020: $462,110
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $500,465
2. California
- Median home value in 2020: $599,159
- Projected one-year growth rate: 8.4%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $649,488
1. Hawaii
- Median home value in 2020: $655,433
- Projected one-year growth rate: 6.8%
- Forecasted median home value in 2021: $700,002
More From GOBankingRates
- Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31
- Everything You Need To Know About Taxes This Year
- What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
- The Average Retirement Age in Every State
Methodology: GOBankingRates used (1) Zillow’s year-over-year home value forecast to adjust the (2) typical home value in each state in October 2020 according to Zillow’s Home Value Index in order to calculate (3) the projected home value in every state at the end of October 2021. Then, GOBankingRates found the (4) projected change in home value by subtracting the 2020 October typical home value from the 2021 projected home value. All data was collected on and up to date as of Dec. 9, 2020.
*Home valuation is Zillow’s estimated market value, computed using a proprietary formula. It is not an appraisal. It is a starting point in determining a home’s value. The Zestimate is calculated from public and user-submitted data, taking into account special features, location and market conditions. To find home values, proprietary automated valuation models apply advanced algorithms to analyze the data to identify relationships within a specific geographic area, between this home-related data and actual sales prices. Home characteristics, such as square footage, location or the number of bathrooms, are given different weights according to their influence on home sale prices in each specific geography over a specific period of time, resulting in a set of valuation rules, or models, that are applied to generate each home’s value.