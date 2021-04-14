Advertiser Disclosure

What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021

By Alexandria Bova

With so much uncertainty surrounding the housing market, many Americans may be afraid that buying or selling a house is too risky of a move to make. A recession isn’t great news for buyers, especially with the average family unable to afford a home in many parts of the country as it is. Prospective homebuyers are also concerned about their ability to make mortgage payments. But with all of these economic anxieties, how will you know when it’s a good time to make a move? If you’re debating on whether to buy or sell a home, the best financial choice will depend on the home value forecast in your state.

According to the latest home value forecast data from Zillow, the median home value in the U.S. is $262,604; but Zillow is predicting an increase of nearly 8% within the next year.

To figure out the value of homes in 2021 across the country, GOBankingRates analyzed median home values from October 2020 using Zillow’s forecast tool to predict the increase or decrease in home values by state. The study ranked each state according to its median home value, beginning with the lowest.

It is important to note that GOBankingRates used the median home value instead of the median home price by state, because value accounts for more factors, such as comparable home sales and inspections. Median home value is an estimate of what the property is actually worth, while the median list price is based on demand and listing agent.

Find out what homes will be worth in your state by the end of 2021.

Last updated: March 26, 2021

50. West Virginia

  • Median home value in 2020: $109,182
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $116,497

49. Mississippi

  • Median home value in 2020: $135,563
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.0%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $145,052

48. Oklahoma

  • Median home value in 2020: $140,270
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $150,931

47. Arkansas

  • Median home value in 2020: $141,806
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.2%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $152,016

46. Kentucky

  • Median home value in 2020: $155,599
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $167,425

45. Iowa

  • Median home value in 2020: $158,002
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $168,588

44. Alabama

  • Median home value in 2020: $156,544
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.1%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $169,224

43. Ohio

  • Median home value in 2020: $162,933
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $175,968

42. Kansas

  • Median home value in 2020: $167,248
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.5%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $179,792

41. Indiana

  • Median home value in 2020: $167,897
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.7%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $180,825

40. Missouri

  • Median home value in 2020: $173,541
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $187,251

39. Louisiana

  • Median home value in 2020: $177,990
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.2%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $190,805

38. Michigan

  • Median home value in 2020: $186,144
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.2%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $201,408

37. Nebraska

  • Median home value in 2020: $189,034
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $203,023

36. Tennessee

  • Median home value in 2020: $200,762
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $216,622

35. Wisconsin

  • Median home value in 2020: $202,197
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $218,373

34. South Carolina

  • Median home value in 2020: $204,820
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $220,386

33. Pennsylvania

  • Median home value in 2020: $211,224
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $227,911

32. Georgia

  • Median home value in 2020: $216,314
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $232,754

31. Illinois

  • Median home value in 2020: $217,672
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.5%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $233,997

30. North Carolina

  • Median home value in 2020: $219,690
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $236,826

29. New Mexico

  • Median home value in 2020: $219,406
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $236,958

28. South Dakota

  • Median home value in 2020: $221,300
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.1%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $237,012

27. Texas

  • Median home value in 2020: $224,065
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $240,646

26. North Dakota

  • Median home value in 2020: $237,673
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 6.2%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $252,409

25. Wyoming

  • Median home value in 2020: $257,261
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $274,497

24. Maine

  • Median home value in 2020: $259,992
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $282,091

23. Florida

  • Median home value in 2020: $262,291
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $282,750

22. Vermont

  • Median home value in 2020: $268,730
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 6.4%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $285,929

21. Minnesota

  • Median home value in 2020: $274,571
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $295,438

20. Delaware

  • Median home value in 2020: $274,067
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $295,444

19. Connecticut

  • Median home value in 2020: $276,319
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.4%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $299,530

18. Alaska

  • Median home value in 2020: $287,613
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 5.2%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $302,569

17. Virginia

  • Median home value in 2020: $299,164
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $321,302

16. Arizona

  • Median home value in 2020: $296,783
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 9.2%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $324,087

15. New Hampshire

  • Median home value in 2020: $315,635
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $342,464

14. Montana

  • Median home value in 2020: $317,725
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $342,508

13. Nevada

  • Median home value in 2020: $320,203
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $347,420

12. Idaho

  • Median home value in 2020: $323,274
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 9.0%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $352,369

11. Rhode Island

  • Median home value in 2020: $325,805
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $353,498

10. Maryland

  • Median home value in 2020: $330,332
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $356,098

9. New York

  • Median home value in 2020: $349,939
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $376,534

8. New Jersey

  • Median home value in 2020: $364,230
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $394,461

7. Utah

  • Median home value in 2020: $383,216
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $415,789

6. Oregon

  • Median home value in 2020: $385,520
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $417,518

5. Colorado

  • Median home value in 2020: $427,659
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $460,161

4. Washington

  • Median home value in 2020: $451,082
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.9%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $491,228

3. Massachusetts

  • Median home value in 2020: $462,110
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $500,465

2. California

  • Median home value in 2020: $599,159
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.4%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $649,488

1. Hawaii

  • Median home value in 2020: $655,433
  • Projected one-year growth rate: 6.8%
  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $700,002

    Methodology: GOBankingRates used (1) Zillow’s  year-over-year home value forecast to adjust the (2) typical home value in each state in October 2020 according to Zillow’s Home Value Index in order to calculate (3) the projected home value in every state at the end of October 2021. Then, GOBankingRates found the (4) projected change in home value by subtracting the 2020 October typical home value from the 2021 projected home value. All data was collected on and up to date as of Dec. 9, 2020.

    *Home valuation is Zillow’s estimated market value, computed using a proprietary formula. It is not an appraisal. It is a starting point in determining a home’s value. The Zestimate is calculated from public and user-submitted data, taking into account special features, location and market conditions. To find home values, proprietary automated valuation models apply advanced algorithms to analyze the data to identify relationships within a specific geographic area, between this home-related data and actual sales prices. Home characteristics, such as square footage, location or the number of bathrooms, are given different weights according to their influence on home sale prices in each specific geography over a specific period of time, resulting in a set of valuation rules, or models, that are applied to generate each home’s value. 

