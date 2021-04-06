5 Stocks To Watch as the World Reopens

The first week of April brought good news for many American stock investors as the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Monday, and even the tech-heavy S&P 500 and Nasdaq composites rose 1.4% and 1.6%, respectively.

The spike occurred due to a favorable jobs report, unemployment rate of 6% and U.S. Treasury yields falling slightly, CNBC reported. However, the past month saw tech stocks falling, which many experts dubbed a market correction. David Bahnsen, chief investment officer for The Bahnsen Group, called the drops a “good old-fashioned repricing” at Forbes.com.

However, some stocks that rose as a result of the pandemic are logically falling now as video conferencing services, food delivery and streaming services become less important as people begin to embark on more in-person activities outside the home.

For instance, Zoom has taken a tumble since earlier in the month, as has streaming service Netflix. However, entertainment stocks like Disney could remain strong as the company isn’t exclusively relying on its highly popular Disney+ streaming service and should see gains as more people begin to travel and visit its parks again.

Likewise, cruise line and airline stocks spiked this week. As we look toward a world where vaccines are common and people begin to travel again, what stocks beyond these common categories could show high yields throughout 2021 and beyond?