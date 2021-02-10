4 Investing Lessons the Pandemic Has Taught Us

Don't Overreact To Market Volatility

When the pandemic first hit, the stock market took a nosedive, reaching a low point on March 23, 2020. But since then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each have soared more than 50%, ABC News reported.

When the market is underperforming, it could be tempting to take money out of it — which is what 20% of investors did in March, the Betterment survey found. But by September, investors had learned to ride out the ups and downs — only 14% said they had taken money out of the market in the last six to eight weeks.

“It is great to see the number of people removing money from the market in the face of volatility trickling downward,” the Betterment experts said. “But ideally, the number of people withdrawing from the market should be even lower: investors who react to volatility this way may be doing themselves a disservice in the long-run, potentially costing themselves gains by waiting for the market to recover.”

