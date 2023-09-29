Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Stocks

Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Buy Stocks Even Though Government Bond Yields Are High — Here’s Why

3 min Read
By Jake Safane
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock (8821672ax) Jim Cramer NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, New York, USA - 15 May 2017.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock / Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Despite some recent stock market stumbles and rising Treasury yields, now could still be a good time to buy stocks, according to CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

During a recent segment of his show, the “Mad Money” host said that eventually, interest rates will stop rising, “which means you need to buy some stocks here, not sell them.”

However, he noted, “don’t do it all at once. Do it on a scale,” in terms of buying some now while maintaining the flexibility to buy more later.

The Relationship Between Stocks and Government Bonds

U.S. Treasury securities have hit some high notes lately. For example, the 10-year Treasury hit a 16-year high this week, reaching 4.64%, reported Insider.

When bond yields are high — particularly U.S. government bonds, which are typically considered to be relatively safe assets — that tends to give investors an incentive to put money into these assets. If you can get a good return without taking on too much risk, that can be appealing.

Investing for Everyone

So, higher bond yields can reduce demand for stocks, which then puts downward pressure on stock prices. 

“If interest rates move higher, stock investors become more reluctant to bid up stock prices because the value of future earnings looks less attractive versus bonds that pay more competitive yields today,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategy director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, in a company article.

Despite this relationship, now might not be the time for stock market investors to retreat. Eventually, interest rates will peak, noted Cramer. By continuing to invest in stocks, you can potentially position yourself to take advantage of the next stock market upswing when conditions change.

But you don’t necessarily have to choose to go all in on stocks vs. shifting fully into bonds.

“I think a mix of both is fine, but if you go all bonds now, I think now you’re liable to miss something real good in stocks,” said Cramer.

Don’t Get Overly Caught Up in Timing

While Kramer thinks that now could be a good opportunity to buy stocks, it’s important to remember that trying to perfectly time the market tends to not work well. His message seems to be more around avoiding fear-based decisions. 

Investing for Everyone

“Capitulation breeds buying opportunities,” said Cramer.

In other words, the stock market’s recent struggles might prompt some investors to sell, but if you can focus on the long-term picture of stocks trending upward, then that could be a better approach.

As a Charles Schwab report notes, “because timing the market perfectly is nearly impossible, the best strategy for most of us is not to try to market-time at all. Instead, make a plan and invest as soon as possible.”

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

10 Most Expensive Stocks: What Is the Highest-Priced Stock Right Now?

Stocks

10 Most Expensive Stocks: What Is the Highest-Priced Stock Right Now?

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Should You Invest in Warren Buffett’s Longest-Held Stocks?

Stocks

Should You Invest in Warren Buffett's Longest-Held Stocks?

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Top Stocks To Buy for 2023

Stocks

9 Top Stocks To Buy for 2023

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Best Stocks for Trading Options in 2023

Stocks

11 Best Stocks for Trading Options in 2023

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Stocks To Buy Now

Stocks

8 Best Stocks To Buy Now

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

14 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy for 2023

Stocks

14 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy for 2023

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Reasons To Invest In PayPal Stock

Stocks

4 Reasons To Invest In PayPal Stock

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You Invested $1 in Tesla 12 Years Ago, How Much Money Would You Have Now?

Stocks

If You Invested $1 in Tesla 12 Years Ago, How Much Money Would You Have Now?

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Rich Would You Be If You Invested in Amazon Stock Instead of an Amazon Prime Membership?

Stocks

How Rich Would You Be If You Invested in Amazon Stock Instead of an Amazon Prime Membership?

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Costco Membership Is Edging Out Target, Walmart and More Competitors — Why Experts Overwhelmingly Support Stock Over Next Year

Stocks

Costco Membership Is Edging Out Target, Walmart and More Competitors -- Why Experts Overwhelmingly Support Stock Over Next Year

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Apple, Amazon and Starbucks Stock: Why You Should Consider Investing Right Now

Stocks

Apple, Amazon and Starbucks Stock: Why You Should Consider Investing Right Now

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the Top Stocks That Warren Buffett Owns

Stocks

These Are the Top Stocks That Warren Buffett Owns

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rivian Stock Price Prediction: 2023-2030

Stocks

Rivian Stock Price Prediction: 2023-2030

August 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Millionaire Investor Cathie Wood Ditches ‘Overvalued’ Nvidia — Her 3 Stock Picks for an ‘AI-Dominant Era’

Stocks

Millionaire Investor Cathie Wood Ditches 'Overvalued' Nvidia -- Her 3 Stock Picks for an 'AI-Dominant Era'

August 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Buy the Dip: 5 AI Stocks You Can Buy at a Bargain Right Now

Stocks

Buy the Dip: 5 AI Stocks You Can Buy at a Bargain Right Now

August 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are 18 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Watching Right Now: Is it Time For You To Invest?

Stocks

Here Are 18 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Watching Right Now: Is it Time For You To Invest?

August 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!