Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Stocks

McDonald’s vs. Starbucks Stock: Which Is a Better Investment?

3 min Read
By Laura Beck
New York City, USA - September 4, 2011: Large group of people and yellow taxis passing by at the entrance to McDonalds fast-food restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, New York.
ozgurdonmaz / Getty Images

When it comes to investing in top restaurant stocks, fast food titan McDonald’s (MCD) and coffee giant Starbucks (SBUX) are two compelling choices. But which one is the better buy in early 2024?

Let’s compare their recent financials, growth prospects, valuation metrics, and key risks to determine the superior investment.

Comparing the Numbers

McDonald’s has maintained a slight edge over Starbucks in terms of revenue growth and customer traffic trends, according to the most recent numbers available to the public. In McDonald’s fourth quarter of 2023 financial performance report, ending Dec. 31, 2023, global comparable sales increased 3.4% (as well as a whopping 9% year-over-year), reflecting positive comparable sales across all segments — U.S. by 4.3%, international operated markets by 4.4% and international developmental licensed markets by 0.7%. The latter was negatively impacted by the war in the Middle East, per the press release.

For Starbuck’s Q1 Fiscal 2024 (also ending Dec. 31, 2023), consolidated net revenues reached a record $9.4 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Comparable store sales increased 5% globally, with a 5% increase in North America and a 7% increase internationally. This represents continued strong performance across both the company’s domestic and international segments.

McDonald’s is everywhere, even in small towns and rural areas. This gives them an advantage by being so convenient and easy to reach. Starbucks is trying to grow more by adding drive-thru lanes, delivery options, and mobile ordering to make it easier for customers to get their product. Both McDonald’s and Starbucks have been able to raise their prices a bit to help cover their higher costs lately.

Investing for Everyone

The Better Investment

It’s clear that both Starbucks and McDonald’s are industry titans, with financial results that reward shareholders and fuel their growth. While operating in the food and beverage landscape, these two powerhouses are forces to be reckoned with.

McDonald’s, with its iconic golden arches, has mastered the art of operational efficiency and menu innovation. Its commitment to streamlining processes and introducing new offerings has allowed the brand to maintain a loyal following. Simultaneously, Starbucks has carved out a niche in the premium coffee realm, offering an experience that consumers love.

Despite economic challenges, both McDonald’s and Starbucks have consistently demonstrated resilience and the ability to adapt. Their strong financial performances, combined with their responsiveness to market shifts, makes them both attractive investments with upside potential for would-be shareholders.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Stocks


Best Stocks to Invest In

Related Content

Best Companies To Invest in For 2024

Stocks

Best Companies To Invest in For 2024

February 06, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Why Investing Experts Think the Stock Market Could Be Stable in 2024

Stocks

Why Investing Experts Think the Stock Market Could Be Stable in 2024

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

3 Powerful Stocks Including Tesla and Meta Beat the Market in 2023 — 5 More Worth Keeping Eye On

Stocks

3 Powerful Stocks Including Tesla and Meta Beat the Market in 2023 -- 5 More Worth Keeping Eye On

February 01, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Invest in Your Own Company’s Stock?

Stocks

Can You Invest in Your Own Company's Stock?

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Does Emotion Drive the Stock Market? The Fear and Greed Index

Stocks

How Does Emotion Drive the Stock Market? The Fear and Greed Index

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: Consider Buying These 3 Stocks in 2024

Stocks

Experts: Consider Buying These 3 Stocks in 2024

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Can I Make $1,000 a Day by Day Trading?

Stocks

Can I Make $1,000 a Day by Day Trading?

January 28, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What is Insider Trading and How Can It Affect Your Portfolio?

Stocks

What is Insider Trading and How Can It Affect Your Portfolio?

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

11 Best Reddit Stocks To Buy for 2024

Stocks

11 Best Reddit Stocks To Buy for 2024

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Donald Trump Dubbed ‘Billionaires’ Candidate’ by Experts — How Second Presidency Could Impact Stock Market

Stocks

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Billionaires' Candidate' by Experts -- How Second Presidency Could Impact Stock Market

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

When the Market Is Volatile, Consider These 5 Stocks During a Dip

Stocks

When the Market Is Volatile, Consider These 5 Stocks During a Dip

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Stocks To Buy Under $1

Stocks

7 Best Stocks To Buy Under $1

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks for 2024

Stocks

8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks for 2024

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

2023 Wrap Up: Most Successful Stocks From Last Year

Stocks

2023 Wrap Up: Most Successful Stocks From Last Year

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Is a Dead Cat Bounce? Here’s What Investors Should Know

Stocks

What Is a Dead Cat Bounce? Here's What Investors Should Know

January 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Can 1 Share of Stock Make You Rich?

Stocks

Can 1 Share of Stock Make You Rich?

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!