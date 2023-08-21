Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Stocks

This Ancient Investment Strategy is a ‘Modern-Day Financial Miracle’ — Here’s What You Need To Do

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Man puting golden coins on a board representing multiple streams of income.
Olivier Le Moal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

An investment strategy allegedly praised by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt is being touted as an “ancient investment strategy” and a “modern-day financial miracle” by one of its modern proponents.

Investor Porter Stansberry suggested this investment innovation has outperformed the S&P 500 10 times over the last 40 years. Of course, any investment carries risk — and even if you use this method, you could lose money rather than gain.

Simply put, Stansberry suggested investment in proven insurance companies with an established track record of accurate underwriting practices in order to generate profit. He expanded upon this idea in depth via his website.

But what if you would rather engage in more traditional methods offered up by the aforementioned Greenblatt?

Greenblatt’s investment strategy is simple enough — and can be started with such a small upfront investment — that virtually anyone can try it.

In his book “The Little Book That Beats the Market,” Greenblatt called this investment strategy “The Magic Formula.” And you can buy in with just three easy steps.

Investing for Everyone

Open an Investment Account

If you don’t already have one, you’ll want to open an investment account or use an app that allows you to choose and purchase stocks.

Research Companies or Read Articles by Greenblatt To Find Stock Picks That Meet Certain Characteristics

Greenblatt ranks stocks based on earnings yield and return on capital. Yahoo! Finance called it “a combination of value investing and quality investing.” You are looking for companies that have a low stock price right now but show potential for high profitability in the future.

In his books “The Little Book That Beats the Market” and “The Little Book That Still Beats the Market,” Greenblatt noted that companies which earn a high return on capital typically have a special advantage, such as name recognition, a new product that is not likely to have a lot of competition, or a unique business model.

Familiarize Yourself With Greenblatt’s Model of EBIT

As Forbes noted: “Greenblatt measures the strength of a business by examining its return on capital, which he defines as operating profit (EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes) divided by tangible investment capital (net working capital plus net fixed assets).” It is necessary to familiarize yourself with this process if you want to employ the “Magic Formula.”

Investing for Everyone

Forbes published a list of stocks across a variety of industries that meet Greenblatt’s requirements. Some of the names included Dick’s Sporting Goods, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, and Moderna Inc.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

11 Best Stocks for Trading Options in 2023

Stocks

11 Best Stocks for Trading Options in 2023

August 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

14 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy for 2023

Stocks

14 Best Day Trading Stocks To Buy for 2023

August 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Apple Sales Are Dropping — What Does That Mean For Your AAPL Stock?

Stocks

Apple Sales Are Dropping -- What Does That Mean For Your AAPL Stock?

August 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Happened to Meta Stock After the Privacy Fine — And What It Means for Future Investments

Stocks

What Happened to Meta Stock After the Privacy Fine -- And What It Means for Future Investments

August 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Is Microsoft Worth?

Stocks

How Much Is Microsoft Worth?

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Penny Stocks To Buy Under $1

Stocks

7 Best Penny Stocks To Buy Under $1

August 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is the Stock Market Open Today?

Stocks

Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is the Stock Market Open Today?

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Should You Invest in Warren Buffett’s Longest-Held Stocks?

Stocks

Should You Invest in Warren Buffett's Longest-Held Stocks?

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

We Could See a Record Stock Market Despite Inflation and Interest Rates: How To Start Investing Now

Stocks

We Could See a Record Stock Market Despite Inflation and Interest Rates: How To Start Investing Now

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Best Small-Cap Stocks To Buy in 2023

Stocks

5 Best Small-Cap Stocks To Buy in 2023

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

When Will the Stock Market Recover?

Stocks

When Will the Stock Market Recover?

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Inside the ‘Magnificent 7’: What To Know About These Leading Tech Stocks

Stocks

Inside the 'Magnificent 7': What To Know About These Leading Tech Stocks

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Buy for 2023

Stocks

7 Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Buy for 2023

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

PayPal Stock: What You Need To Know Before Investing

Stocks

PayPal Stock: What You Need To Know Before Investing

July 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Best Reddit Stocks To Buy for 2023

Stocks

11 Best Reddit Stocks To Buy for 2023

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

GameStop Stock Split: Is Now the Time To Buy?

Stocks

GameStop Stock Split: Is Now the Time To Buy?

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!