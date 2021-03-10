26 Smartest Ways To Invest Your Money During the Pandemic

Savings Accounts

Safe or Risky: Safe

In the current market environment, savings accounts are like gold. They are insured up to $250,000 and are completely liquid. The downside is that yields are tumbling as the Fed has cut rates to essentially zero. Still, online savings accounts and cash management accounts such as Wealthfront and Betterment can still pay much better than the national average savings account rate of 0.09%, which itself is likely to tumble. During a global emergency such as the coronavirus, bulking up your savings is a good strategy. This is especially true if you are currently lacking an emergency fund.

“Schwab conducted a recent survey that found 50% of Americans could not cover an unexpected expense of up to $1,000,” Schwab-Pomerantz said. “Given that, I think one of the best things people can do with any extra money right now is increase their savings. If you’re short on emergency funds (or dipped into them) due to the pandemic, focus on replenishing them in case something else comes up — car repair, reduction in hours/furlough, plumbing emergency, etc.”

Megan Morton, a member of the founding team at Calendar, said she has taken that advice herself.

“I’ve actually been spending less money each month due to fewer trips and no commute. This has left me with some money that I would’ve had to spend prior to COVID-19. The extra funds are being invested directly into my emergency fund,” she said. “COVID-19 really made it clear why an emergency fund is necessary because you never know what may happen.”