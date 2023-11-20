Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Strategy

Where To Buy Gold and Silver Coins or Bars: Red Flags To Watch For

4 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
closeup of silver eagle and golden american eagle one ounce coins on black background.
jansucko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Although coin collecting is intended to be a fun, interesting and potentially lucrative hobby, it’s also a big business — and like any form of trade, there’s always someone out there who’ll try to scam you. A recent report from Transparency Market Research estimated the value of the global coin collection market at $8.7 billion in 2022 and projected that it could surpass $20 billion by 2031.

With all that money at stake, you can be sure that scammers and shady dealers are already figuring out new ways to bilk you out of your money. Thousands of consumers fall victim to rare coin investment schemes every year, according to the Florida Attorney General’s office, and it’s “not uncommon” for individual victims of coin scams to lose more than $100,000 in a single transaction.

Amateur coin collectors are especially vulnerable to scams because they lack the expertise to determine whether the coin being sold or promoted is legitimate. In fact, as the Florida Attorney General’s office noted, few consumers ever profit from investing in rare coins because they “do not know enough information” to make smart investment decisions.

Your chances of being scammed increase when you are dealing in gold and silver coins or bars because those precious metals hold so much potential value — and scam artists know it.

What To Do Before Buying Your First Gold or Silver Coin (or Bar)

Before making a purchase, the American Numismatic Association recommends doing your research. You can begin by studying as many different examples of the coin you are interested in as possible — and then examining how they’re graded. For help, consult a reference book such as the official “Red Book” guide that can give you a wealth of information about coins, values and conditions. You should also research recent auction prices for particular coins to get an idea of how much you should expect to spend.

Investing for Everyone

When buying gold, be wary of any dealer that doesn’t have a physical location, according to Consumer Affairs. Its recommendation is to “avoid Craigslist, online dealers offering massive discounts, pawnshops, TV ads, cold callers and any dealer without a brick-and-mortar location, since there’s no way of verifying that the dealer actually exists.”

Regardless of where or how you buy gold or silver coins or bars, here are six red flags to look out for.

  1. Items in the showcase are not priced: This could be a sign that the dealer will size you up to see how much you know about coins and then jack the price up if you don’t show much knowledge.
  2. Prices are not what they should be: If you see a dealer whose prices are not in line with the competition, it’s a red flag. If prices are well below the norm, chances are the items are not legitimate. If they are well above the norm, then you should look elsewhere.
  3. The dealer offers free storage or delayed delivery: This is a sign that they might not be legitimate, according to Consumer Affairs.
  4. You are offered a limited time discount: Legitimate dealers don’t typically offer deep discounts on rare and valuable coins.
  5. It’s hard to find a dealer’s contact info: Legitimate coin dealers make it easy for you to find and contact them because that’s the best way to ensure more business. In contrast, the last thing scammers want is for you or law enforcement to be able to knock on their door one day.
  6. They are unable to answer your questions: Legitimate coin, silver and gold dealers have a deep well of knowledge about what they are selling. Those that don’t are probably not legit.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Investing

Related Content

13 Best Investments You Can Make Right Now

Strategy

13 Best Investments You Can Make Right Now

November 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary: Once You Have This Much in The Bank You Can Start Taking On More Financial Risks

Strategy

Kevin O'Leary: Once You Have This Much in The Bank You Can Start Taking On More Financial Risks

November 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Says Make Money While You Sleep: Here Are 5 ‘Forever Assets’ To Buy Now

Strategy

Warren Buffett Says Make Money While You Sleep: Here Are 5 'Forever Assets' To Buy Now

November 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Ramit Sethi: Why a 1% Fee Is Worse Than You Think

Strategy

Money Expert Ramit Sethi: Why a 1% Fee Is Worse Than You Think

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

100 Things You Didn’t Know About Warren Buffett’s Billion-Dollar Investment Strategy

Strategy

100 Things You Didn't Know About Warren Buffett's Billion-Dollar Investment Strategy

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Best Ways To Invest $5,000 Depending on Your Money Goals

Strategy

7 Best Ways To Invest $5,000 Depending on Your Money Goals

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Strategy

The 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

November 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How I Invested $100K and Turned It Into $1 Million

Strategy

How I Invested $100K and Turned It Into $1 Million

November 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Fiscal Quarters (Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4) Explained and What They Mean For Investors

Strategy

Fiscal Quarters (Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4) Explained and What They Mean For Investors

November 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Graham Stephan: How To Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire

Strategy

Graham Stephan: How To Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Stock Market Expert to 50-Year-Olds: Equities Are the ‘Bedrock for Every Portfolio’

Strategy

Stock Market Expert to 50-Year-Olds: Equities Are the 'Bedrock for Every Portfolio'

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Jaspreet Singh: How Tech, AI and the Internet Have Changed Investing

Strategy

Money Expert Jaspreet Singh: How Tech, AI and the Internet Have Changed Investing

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What Is the 7-Year Investment Rule?

Strategy

What Is the 7-Year Investment Rule?

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Best Collectibles to Invest in 2024

Strategy

7 Best Collectibles to Invest in 2024

November 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Uncommon Investments That Can Actually Make You A Lot of Money

Strategy

11 Uncommon Investments That Can Actually Make You A Lot of Money

November 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi: This One Investing Mistake Could Cost You Thousands

Strategy

Ramit Sethi: This One Investing Mistake Could Cost You Thousands

November 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Take Surveys. Get Paid.

$55k+ paid daily to members who share their opinion on Survey Junkie. 1) Join Free 2) Take Surveys 3) Earn Cash & Gift Cards

Earn Now

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home.
A happy senior man is standing inside looking out through his window at home

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Cash Back at Walmart

Let this free tool pay you up to 15% cash back when you shop online.

Start Earning

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!