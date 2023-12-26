Advertiser Disclosure
Electric Vehicles: 22 EVs Will Charge at Tesla Superchargers Starting in 2024

4 min Read
By David Nadelle
Brea, CA, USA – August 1, 2021: A white Tesla charging at Tesla Supercharger Station at the Brea Mall in Brea, California.
sanfel / Getty Images

The U.S. has been slower to switch to electric vehicles than many other countries, partly due to the twin hurdles of cost and infrastructure. While still priced out of the range of many car buyers, EVs will eventually get cheaper, and charging infrastructure will become more accessible.

To reach its expected targets, the federal government is investing $7.5 billion in EV charging as detailed in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. Although questions about the reliability and maintenance of existing stations continue, access to charging is set to improve in 2024, when most major auto brands begin implementing North American Charging Standard charging ports. NACS is a Tesla-developed standard that the White House supports as a way to expand EV adoption.

NACS “ensures that any vehicle or charging equipment supplier or manufacturer will be able to use, manufacture, or deploy the connector and expands charging access for current and future EV drivers across the country,” according to a U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation statement reported by The Associated Press.

According to PCMag, 22 EV brands have committed to switching over to NACS ports.

“Access to public chargers is one of the biggest hurdles for EV owners and those considering purchasing one,” said Alex Knizek, manager of automotive testing and insights at Consumer Reports. “Gaining access to Tesla’s Superchargers could be a huge convenience for some EV drivers right now.”

Most of the auto manufacturers will start installing NACS-compatible ports in 2025, however, some have announced plans to introduce NACS adapters for use earlier in 2024, including Ford, GM and Rivian (spring), and Hyundai/Genesis (late 2024), according to Consumer Reports.  

Which Brands Won’t Have Supercharger Access?

Older Superchargers (pre-2019) won’t work with non-Tesla vehicles, which use Combined Charging System ports. But 12,000 of Tesla’s network of over 17,000 V3 Supercharger charging stations will be open to non-Tesla EVs with adapters.  

With the majority of brands set to switch to NACS via adapters to start, it’s easier to identify which brands won’t be converting to Tesla’s system. The Stellantis group of automobiles — which includes Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Fiat, Maserati, Jeep, Dodge and Ram — doesn’t offer fully electric vehicles in North America, but it plans to start in 2025 with the Dodge Charger, a Ram pickup and two Jeep models. Expect an NACS announcement soon.

The Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid EVs use the incompatible plug standard CHAdeMO. They’re chargeable at a limited number of Tesla Superchargers with a CHAdeMO-to-NACS adapter.

Current EVs That Will Be Compatible With Tesla Superchargers

According to PCMag, here is a full list of the current brands that should be compatible with Superchargers over the next two years, including existing Tesla models.

  • Tesla: Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X
  • Ford: Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning
  • Mercedes: EQB SUV, EQE sedan, EQE SUV, EQS sedan, EQS SUV
  • Rivian: Rivian R1T, Rivian R1S
  • Volvo: C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, 2024 EX30
  • Polestar: Polestar 2, Polestar 3
  • Chevrolet (GM): Bolt EV, Bolt EUV
  • Cadillac (GM): Lyric
  • Nissan: Ariya
  • GMC (GM): Hummer EV pickup truck and SUV
  • Honda: Prologue
  • Jaguar: I-PACE
  • Hyundai/Genesis: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Hyundai Kona Electric, Genesis GV60, Genesis GV70, Genesis GV80
  • Kia: Niro, EV6
  • BMW: i4, iX, i7
  • Mini Cooper: 2023 SE
  • Rolls-Royce: 2024 Spectre
  • Toyota: 2024 bZ4X
  • Lexus: RZ
  • Subaru: Solterra
  • Lucid: Air  
  • Volkswagen: ID.4
  • Audi: Q4 e-Tron, Q8 e-Tron, SQ8 e-Tron, e-Tron GT
  • Porsche: Taycan
