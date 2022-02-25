Live Richer Podcast, Season 1, Episode 6: Tips On How To Manage Student Loan Debt with Ramsey Solutions’ George Kamel and Kristina Ellis

See Our Best Picks

It’s quite evident that the student loan crisis has been a big topic of discussion for Americans’ massive pile of educational debt. In this episode, Ramsey Solutions’ personal finance experts George Kamel and Kristina Ellis share with our host how to tackle outstanding student loan debt and their documentary “Borrowed Future.”

Americans owe nearly $1.8 trillion in student loan debt– more than credit and auto loan debt, according to the Federal Reserve. After winning $500K in scholarships to fund her bachelor’s and master’s degree, Ellis gives tips on how to score scholarships and grants to earn a debt-free education. In the meantime, the federal government has put federal student loan payments on pause until October 2023. Now is the perfect time for student loan borrowers to create a game plan for their budgets.

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

