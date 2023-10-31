Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Millions of Student Loan Borrowers Could Have Payments Paused by Biden Admin Due to Legal Missteps

4 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
President Biden Signs Artificial Intelligence (AI) Executive Order in Washington - 30 Oct 2023
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

When the pandemic started in March 2020, all federal student loan borrowers suddenly had their student loans put on pause. Monthly payments were no longer due, interest did not accrue or compound and borrowers were not at risk of becoming delinquent on their loans through non-payment. Borrowers were suddenly able to save more money each month for necessary expenses, for saving toward the purchase of a home or car, or even for increasing their retirement contributions.

But after almost four years of a student loan payment pause, most borrowers’ loan payments resumed this October. Although many borrowers have received statements with errors and statements they were never supposed to receive — student loan servicers are making lots of mistakes, and the federal government is stepping in.

Student Loan Servicers Are Being Penalized

USA Today reported that the federal Education Department is penalizing one of the country’s largest student loan servicers for failing to send 2.5 million borrowers their billing statements on time.

Save for Your Future

The government’s move against the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, or MOHELA, comes amid an unprecedented shift in federal student loans, with tens of millions of borrowers returning to repayment after an almost four-year payments pause which began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The process has been riddled with errors, with numerous reports of borrowers struggling to reach their servicer. Many borrowers’ loan servicers were changed during the payment pause, which has led to mismanagement, errors, and confusion both for borrowers and the loan servicers themselves.

Business Insider explained that strained resources at servicers were leaving borrowers on hold on the phone for hours on end, sometimes to no avail, and the Education Department recently confirmed to Insider that about 305,000 borrowers’ billing statements were inaccurate.

MOHELA’s error has led to more than 800,000 borrowers becoming delinquent on their loan payments. As a result, President Joe Biden’s Education Department is withholding a $7.2 million federal payment to MOHELA. The loan servicer is also being instructed to place all the borrowers affected by the lapses in forbearance pending a solution. It’s worth noting that the time those individuals spend in forbearance will count toward any relief they’ve signed up for through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program or Income-Driven Repayment plans. Any interest that accrues will be adjusted to zero.

Save for Your Future

Students Who Received Loan Forgiveness Were Sent Bills

To add insult to injury, many borrowers received loan statements with incorrect amounts — others received student loan forgiveness because they were defrauded by their education institution.

“MOHELA’s failure has caused significant stress and financial harm for borrowers,” said Eileen Connor, president and director of the Project on Predatory Student Lending.

The Education Department Speaks Out

Besides withholding the $7.6 million payment, the Education Department publicly reacted to the loan servicer’s errors, according to Business Insider. 

“Our oversight efforts have uncovered errors from loan servicers that will not be tolerated,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

“The actions we’ve taken send a strong message to all student loan servicers that we will not allow borrowers to suffer the consequences of gross servicing failures,” he added. “We are committed to fixing our country’s broken student loan system, and that includes strengthening oversight and accountability and taking every step possible to improve outcomes for borrowers.”

Save for Your Future

To add, Federal Student Aid Director Richard Cordray also stated in the press release that until MOHELA corrects said issues, borrowers’ interest rates will remain at zero.

“In strengthening our efforts to hold servicers accountable for errors that harm borrowers, the Department will begin to withhold some funds under our monthly contracts to encourage stronger and more reliable service to borrowers,” Cordray indicated.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Kevin O’Leary Reveals Why You Need To Pay Off Student Loans and Invest at the Same Time

Student

Kevin O'Leary Reveals Why You Need To Pay Off Student Loans and Invest at the Same Time

October 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

9 Best Side Gigs To Pay off Student Loan Debt

Student

9 Best Side Gigs To Pay off Student Loan Debt

October 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Shares 8 Ways To Pay Off Student Loans Fast

Student

Dave Ramsey Shares 8 Ways To Pay Off Student Loans Fast

October 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Repayment 2023: First Year Out of College? 7 Money Mistakes You Absolutely Shouldn’t Make

Student

Student Loan Repayment 2023: First Year Out of College? 7 Money Mistakes You Absolutely Shouldn't Make

October 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

My Parents Can’t Help With My Student Loans Because They Have Them, Too

Student

My Parents Can't Help With My Student Loans Because They Have Them, Too

October 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: ‘You Need a Better Plan’ Than Refinancing Student Loans

Student

Dave Ramsey: 'You Need a Better Plan' Than Refinancing Student Loans

October 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: Student Loan Payments Will Roll Into Your 401(k) Match in 2024 — Here’s How It Works

Student

Retirement Savings: Student Loan Payments Will Roll Into Your 401(k) Match in 2024 -- Here's How It Works

October 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Biden Cancels Another $9 Billion in Debt — Is Yours Among the $127 Billion Forgiven So Far?

Student

Student Loans: Biden Cancels Another $9 Billion in Debt -- Is Yours Among the $127 Billion Forgiven So Far?

October 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: Use This Rule of Thumb To Determine How Much Student Loan Debt You Can Afford To Take On

Student

Suze Orman: Use This Rule of Thumb To Determine How Much Student Loan Debt You Can Afford To Take On

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Says Taking On Student Loans Is a Bad Investment: ‘The ROI on College Is Awful’

Student

Grant Cardone Says Taking On Student Loans Is a Bad Investment: 'The ROI on College Is Awful'

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: These Schools Promise You’ll Graduate Loan-Free — Is There a Catch?

Student

Student Loans: These Schools Promise You'll Graduate Loan-Free -- Is There a Catch?

October 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

17 Tips for Baby Boomers To Tackle Their Student Debt

Student

17 Tips for Baby Boomers To Tackle Their Student Debt

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 7 Steps Experts Say To Take If You Can’t Make Your Payments

Student

Student Loans: 7 Steps Experts Say To Take If You Can't Make Your Payments

October 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Biden’s New Student Loan Forgiveness Program Announced — Who Qualifies?

Student

Biden's New Student Loan Forgiveness Program Announced -- Who Qualifies?

October 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

These 10 Colleges Are Working To Eliminate Student Loans From the Equation: How It Succeeds in Keeping Students Out of Debt

Student

These 10 Colleges Are Working To Eliminate Student Loans From the Equation: How It Succeeds in Keeping Students Out of Debt

October 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 33 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt

Student

Student Loans: 33 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt

October 11, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!