Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Social Security Benefits Could Receive Protection From Student Loan Debt — Here’s Where the Issue Currently Stands

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Two senior men and a woman sitting in a library with course books on table and discussing.
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For many Americans, student loan debt has become a heavy financial burden that looms even into retirement. The prospect of Social Security benefits being garnished to repay student loans has raised concerns among retirees and those nearing retirement.

However, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) has introduced the “Protection of Social Security Benefits Restoration Act” in the Senate to address this issue head-on.

What Is the Purpose of the Protection of Social Security Benefits Restoration Act?

The “Protection of Social Security Benefits Restoration Act” introduced by Wyden seeks to address and prevent the practice of garnishing Social Security benefits to repay student loans. Under the proposed legislation, Social Security benefits would be safeguarded from being seized for student loan repayment purposes.

“It is plain wrong to take away the Social Security benefits seniors earned through a lifetime of work because of the increasing burden of student loan debt,” Wyden said, per KTVZ. “It’s past time Congress protects seniors and the Social Security benefits they have earned with every paycheck. That’s why I’m proud to reintroduce legislation that shores up protections for Social Security benefits and allows seniors in Oregon and nationwide to retire with the dignity they deserve.”

Save for Your Future

It’s clear that the student loan crisis in the U.S. affects people of all age ranges, not just the younger generations.

How Many Social Security Recipients Are Affected by Student Loan Debt?

A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report indicates that at least 114,000 Americans have had their Social Security benefits garnished because they could not make their student loan repayments. It was also found that the number of retirees and people with disabilities whose Social Security benefits were seized by the government to pay off student loans increased more than five-fold between 2002 and 2016, driving many into poverty.

To add to this, New America reported that the number of borrowers aged 60 and over grew six-fold since 2004, while their outstanding debt increased 19-fold. Today, 3.5 million Americans 60 and older hold over $125 billion in student loan debt.

While the bill is currently in the legislative process, its passage could bring relief to many retirees and individuals nearing retirement, offering them greater financial security in their later years. It is, as yet, unclear whether the legislation will pass.

More From GOBankingRates

Save for Your Future

Related Content

Dave Ramsey: 7 Student Loan Forgiveness Scams You Need To Watch Out For as Payments Resume

Student

Dave Ramsey: 7 Student Loan Forgiveness Scams You Need To Watch Out For as Payments Resume

September 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans 2023: 5 Money Missteps To Avoid When Payments Resume

Student

Student Loans 2023: 5 Money Missteps To Avoid When Payments Resume

September 13, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Use This Loophole to Lower Parent PLUS Payments

Student

Student Loans: Use This Loophole to Lower Parent PLUS Payments

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Debt: Throngs of Americans Have Started Making Payments — Here’s How Much They’re Saving in Interest

Student

Student Loan Debt: Throngs of Americans Have Started Making Payments -- Here's How Much They're Saving in Interest

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Resuming Student Loan Payments Will Rock the US Housing Market, Expert Says

Student

Resuming Student Loan Payments Will Rock the US Housing Market, Expert Says

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These States Will Pay Your Student Loans If You Move There

Student

These States Will Pay Your Student Loans If You Move There

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Happens If You Don’t Repay Your Student Loans?

Student

What Happens If You Don't Repay Your Student Loans?

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Biden’s Latest Student Loan Plan Faces Major Opposition — How It Impacts Borrowers

Student

Biden's Latest Student Loan Plan Faces Major Opposition -- How It Impacts Borrowers

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Student

What Is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Payments Return After 3-Year Pause: 5 Important Details You Need To Know

Student

Student Loan Payments Return After 3-Year Pause: 5 Important Details You Need To Know

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Interest Resumes Sept. 1 — What This Means and How To Prepare for Payment Restart in October

Student

Student Loan Interest Resumes Sept. 1 -- What This Means and How To Prepare for Payment Restart in October

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: 3 Ways the IRS Says Your Employer Can Help Pay Your Debt Tax-Free

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: 3 Ways the IRS Says Your Employer Can Help Pay Your Debt Tax-Free

August 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Myths About Paying Back Your Student Loans

Student

6 Myths About Paying Back Your Student Loans

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Have More Than One Student Loan Cosigner? Experts Weigh In

Student

Can You Have More Than One Student Loan Cosigner? Experts Weigh In

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Make These 4 Moves To Pay Off Student Loan Debt in 10 Years

Student

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Make These 4 Moves To Pay Off Student Loan Debt in 10 Years

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans 2023: Biden Administration Issues Warning About Borrowing Money — Are You Affected?

Student

Student Loans 2023: Biden Administration Issues Warning About Borrowing Money -- Are You Affected?

August 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!