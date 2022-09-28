Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Student Loan Forgiveness in Jeopardy? Lawsuit To Block Biden’s Program Underway

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

DC: President Biden and First Lady deliver remarks to celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act and mark Disability Pride Month, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 28 Sep 2022
©Shutterstock.com

Just when it seemed as if student loan relief could help roughly 43 million Americans, including 20 million who could have their student loan debt completely forgiven, the initiative is facing a major stumbling block: a lawsuit calling the policy “an abuse of executive power.”

Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now

According to a report from CNN, nonprofit libertarian law firm Pacific Legal Foundation filed the suit on behalf of Frank Garrison, a lawyer for the firm, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. The Department of Education is named as the defendant in the suit.

Under the student loan debt cancellation program, Garrison would be “stuck with a tax bill that makes him financially worse off than continuing with his repayment program under the Public Student Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program,” according to a press release issued by the Pacific Legal Foundation.

There is no way for debtors who qualify under the terms of the loan cancellation program to opt out, according to the press release. The press release notes that “hundreds of thousands of public interest workers and public servants in at least six states will be stuck in a similar situation.”

Save for Your Future

However, White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan said in an emailed statement to CNN that, “No one will be forced to get debt relief. Anyone who does not want debt relief can choose to opt out.”

Likewise, during the Sept. 27 White House briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that anyone who doesn’t want student debt relief will be able to opt out, CNN detailed.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate October 2022 SNAP Payments?

But it’s not just about personal situations, according to Pacific Legal Foundation. The law firm called the loan forgiveness program an “unacceptable abuse of executive authority,” pointing out that the Department of Education had no authority to cancel student debt under the HEROES Act without Congressional approval.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Save for Your Future

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.