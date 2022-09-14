Advertiser Disclosure
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now

By Nicole Spector

Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply?

Americans still don’t have precise information from the White House on exactly how and when applications will be made available, but do have a solid idea — and experts stress that once applications are made available, federal student loan borrowers should fill them out immediately.

These are the four dates/timeframes that should be highlighted on your calendar if you’re pursuing student loan debt cancellation.

Early October

In September, the U.S. Department of Education said that applications for Biden’s loan forgiveness plan would be ready in “early October.” A specific date will soon be announced, but for now, borrowers should sign up for updates on the Department of Education’s website.

Nov. 15

Federal student loan borrowers should be ready to apply for forgiveness no later than Nov. 15, Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert, told CNBC. It will take roughly six weeks for your cancellation request to clear. If you apply no later than Nov. 15, you are more likely to get your debt eliminated before the pause on federal student loans ends on Dec. 31.

Dec. 31

This is an important date for student loan borrowers regardless, as it’s the day the pause on federal student loans expires. If you have outstanding debt after the amount forgiven, make sure that you have enough money set aside to begin resuming payments in January.

Get Your Paperwork in Order Now

Before embarking on the application process, make sure that you have all relevant documents in hand now. Borrowers should gather any and all student loan debt records available to support their request, and can learn more about eligibility requirements here.

Nicole Spector is a writer, editor, and author based in Los Angeles by way of Brooklyn. Her work has appeared in Vogue, the Atlantic, Vice, and The New Yorker. She's a frequent contributor to NBC News and Publishers Weekly. Her 2013 debut novel, "Fifty Shades of Dorian Gray" received laudatory blurbs from the likes of Fred Armisen and Ken Kalfus, and was published in the US, UK, France, and Russia — though nobody knows whatever happened with the Russian edition! She has an affinity for Twitter.
