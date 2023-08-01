Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Student Loan Relief: Interest Could Drop to 0% If New Bill Passes

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
A stack of one hundred dollar bills in a money wrapper labeled "Student Loan" on top of a blue graduation cap.
DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Congressional Democrats introduced legislation on July 27 that would lower student loan interest to 0%, while capping rates for future borrowers. If passed, this would be a huge help to 44 million American student loan borrowers, whose payments and interest are set to resume soon.

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine), Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) and Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) introduced The Student Loan Interest Elimination Act, which would immediately eliminate interest rates for Americans with existing federally held student loans, according to a statement.

Specifically, the Zero-Percent Student Loan Refinancing Act would allow student loan borrowers to refinance their federal loans to 0% — all eligible federal FFEL, Direct, Perkins, and Public Health Service Act student loan borrowers could refinance their high-interest loans down to 0% through December 31, 2024. In addition, it would automatically refinance debt for Direct loan holders, according to the statement.

As for the interest rates for future student loan borrowers, they will be based on a sliding scale determined by financial need “with the vast majority receiving a zero percent interest rate and no student getting an interest rate above 4%,” according to a fact sheet. “This sliding scale will disincentivize students from taking out loans that they do not need.”

Save for Your Future

As students and families are already burdened by the rising costs of college education, the federal government should not exacerbate the problem by making money off borrowers’ federal student loans the legislators said in the statement.

The average public university student who takes out a federal student loan today would pay $7,800 over the standard 10-year period in interest — which represents the difference between making mortgage or car payments, affording medical care, or saving for a stronger retirement, Rep. Courtney said in a statement.

“This bill is particularly important in the wake of SCOTUS’ decision to strike down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. Students and families are counting on Congress to act on commonsense solutions to lower the cost of college and my bill will help achieve that goal,” Courtney added.

The resumption of payments is expected to put a dent in the budget of millions of borrowers.

Save for Your Future

Indeed, a new Empower survey found that to afford their student loan payments, 32% of Americans say they plan to take on more credit card debt. In addition, 58% say they also plan to cut back on discretionary spending and dining out while 31% are considering trading in their and 41% will forgo trips and vacations.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

I Paid Off My Student Loans Early and I Regret It: Here’s What I’d Do Differently

Student

I Paid Off My Student Loans Early and I Regret It: Here's What I'd Do Differently

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan SAVE Program Is Open for Applications — Will It Save You Money?

Student

Student Loan SAVE Program Is Open for Applications -- Will It Save You Money?

July 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Happens If You Miss a Student Loan Payment?

Student

What Happens If You Miss a Student Loan Payment?

July 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Get Your Student Loan Debt Erased by Asking ChatGPT Questions

Student

Get Your Student Loan Debt Erased by Asking ChatGPT Questions

July 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: Should You Make a Student Loan Payment Using a Credit Card?

Student

Experts: Should You Make a Student Loan Payment Using a Credit Card?

July 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Says If You Have Student Loan Debt It’s Time To Face a ‘Financial Truth’

Student

Suze Orman Says If You Have Student Loan Debt It's Time To Face a 'Financial Truth'

July 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Student Loan Forgiveness is a ‘Complete Falsehood’ — Here’s What He Says to Do Instead

Student

Dave Ramsey Says Student Loan Forgiveness is a 'Complete Falsehood' -- Here's What He Says to Do Instead

July 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness Collapse Will Force Third of Americans To Cut Spending in 5 Impactful Ways

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness Collapse Will Force Third of Americans To Cut Spending in 5 Impactful Ways

July 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Boomer With Student Loan Debt: Here’s How I’m Preparing for Retirement

Student

I'm a Boomer With Student Loan Debt: Here's How I'm Preparing for Retirement

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Didn’t Get an Email? Here Are 3 Ways You May Still Benefit From Biden’s Latest Plan

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Didn't Get an Email? Here Are 3 Ways You May Still Benefit From Biden's Latest Plan

July 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 5 Tips for Making Payments If You Lose Your Job

Student

Student Loans: 5 Tips for Making Payments If You Lose Your Job

July 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

An Ancient Rule Allows Biden To Forgive Student Loan Debt — No Matter What the Supreme Court Says

Student

An Ancient Rule Allows Biden To Forgive Student Loan Debt -- No Matter What the Supreme Court Says

July 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: How To Resume Student Loan Payments and Pay Down Credit Card Debt

Student

Experts: How To Resume Student Loan Payments and Pay Down Credit Card Debt

July 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: What To Do If You Did (or Didn’t) Receive Biden’s Email on Next Steps for Borrowers

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: What To Do If You Did (or Didn't) Receive Biden's Email on Next Steps for Borrowers

July 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: How To Pay Off Six Figures in Student Loans

Student

Experts: How To Pay Off Six Figures in Student Loans

July 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Simplifies Process — Who Qualifies?

Student

New Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Simplifies Process -- Who Qualifies?

July 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!