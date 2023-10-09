Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Student Loans: Biden Cancels Another $9 Billion in Debt — Is Yours Among the $127 Billion Forgiven So Far?

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Joe Biden on attacks in Israel - Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 07 Oct 2023
©Shutterstock.com

Just a few days following the resumption of student loan payments, President Joe Biden announced on Oct. 4 that an additional 125,000 Americans have been approved for $9 billion in debt relief.

The Department of Education indicated that this enactment was possible through fixes it made to income-driven repayment (IDR) and Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) programs, as well as via granting automatic relief for borrowers with total and permanent disabilities, according to a statement.

This latest announcement brings the total approved debt cancellation by the Biden-Harris administration to $127 billion for nearly 3.6 million Americans, according to the Department of Education.

“This kind of relief is lifechanging for individuals and their families, but it’s good for our economy as a whole as well,” President Biden said in remarks on Oct. 4, according to a transcript. “By freeing millions of Americans from the crushing burden of student debt, it means they can go and get their lives in order. They can think about buying a house. They can start a business. They can be starting a family. This matters. It matters in their daily lives.”

Save for Your Future

The administration detailed that this latest relief includes:

  • $5.2 billion in additional debt relief for 53,000 borrowers under Public Service Loan Forgiveness programs.
  • $2.8 billion in new debt relief for nearly 51,000 borrowers through fixes to income-driven repayment. These are borrowers who made 20 years or more of payments but never got the relief they were ostensibly entitled to.
  • $1.2 billion for nearly 22,000 borrowers who have a total or permanent disability who have been identified and approved for discharge through a data match with the Social Security Administration.

Bridget Haile, chief customer officer at Summer, said this additional cancellation — issued under existing programs — will help a lot of borrowers get out of debt, or significantly reduce the negative impacts.

“We’ve already heard from borrowers who work with Summer who have received forgiveness under these existing programs,” she said. “Yet $9 billion is still only half a percent of the existing federal student loan debt.”

Haile was more concerned about the rocky restart to repayment that millions of borrowers are experiencing, including incorrect billing statements, forced forbearances and payment miscalculations.

Save for Your Future

“There’s still a long way to go in making sure the majority of borrowers can access help, particularly with loan servicers experiencing significant delays,” added Haile.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

How To Prepare for Your Student Loan Payments Beginning Again in October

Student

How To Prepare for Your Student Loan Payments Beginning Again in October

September 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Do Student Loan Borrowers Miss Out on Investment Wealth?

Student

Do Student Loan Borrowers Miss Out on Investment Wealth?

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Payments Resume Soon — Here Are 2 Short- and Long-Term Implications for Your Retirement Savings

Student

Student Loan Payments Resume Soon -- Here Are 2 Short- and Long-Term Implications for Your Retirement Savings

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Come From a Wealthy Family: Why I Still Had To Take Out Student Loans

Student

I Come From a Wealthy Family: Why I Still Had To Take Out Student Loans

September 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways You Could Qualify For Biden’s Latest Student Loan Relief and Debt Forgiveness

Student

6 Ways You Could Qualify For Biden's Latest Student Loan Relief and Debt Forgiveness

September 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Half of College Grads Are Unaware of Biden’s New Student Loan Repayment Plan — 2 More Oversights Costing Them Money

Student

Half of College Grads Are Unaware of Biden's New Student Loan Repayment Plan -- 2 More Oversights Costing Them Money

September 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Do’s and Don’ts of Managing Student Loans After a Layoff

Student

Do's and Don'ts of Managing Student Loans After a Layoff

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 45 Million Borrowers Are Resuming Payments in October — Why That Number Matters

Student

Student Loans: 45 Million Borrowers Are Resuming Payments in October -- Why That Number Matters

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Get Out of Defaulted Loans With the Fresh Start Program

Student

How To Get Out of Defaulted Loans With the Fresh Start Program

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans and Taxes: Financial Expert Gives Tips on What To Expect as Payments Resume

Student

Student Loans and Taxes: Financial Expert Gives Tips on What To Expect as Payments Resume

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much College Costs in Every State

Student

How Much College Costs in Every State

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security: Student Loan Borrowers With Past Due Accounts Could Have Checks Garnished As Soon As Fall 2024

Student

Social Security: Student Loan Borrowers With Past Due Accounts Could Have Checks Garnished As Soon As Fall 2024

September 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Payments Will Add $200 to the Average Borrower’s Monthly Expenses: How To Balance With Other Bills

Student

Student Loan Payments Will Add $200 to the Average Borrower's Monthly Expenses: How To Balance With Other Bills

September 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Benefits Could Receive Protection From Student Loan Debt — Here’s Where the Issue Currently Stands

Student

Social Security Benefits Could Receive Protection From Student Loan Debt -- Here's Where the Issue Currently Stands

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: Should Student Loan Debt Be Forgiven?

Student

Experts: Should Student Loan Debt Be Forgiven?

September 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Does Your Medical Condition Qualify You for Latest $10 Billion in Approved Forgiveness?

Student

Student Loans: Does Your Medical Condition Qualify You for Latest $10 Billion in Approved Forgiveness?

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!