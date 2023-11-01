Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

What Are All Your Options in the Fight Against Student Loan Debt Repayment?

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (14175137j)President Joe Biden speaking at an event where the president signed an Executive Order regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the White House in Washington, DC.
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock / Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Student loan forgiveness has become a hot-button issue ever since President Joe Biden promised it on the campaign trail in 2020. While broad student loan forgiveness was struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year, the Biden administration is leaning into more targeted student loan forgiveness initiatives.

Some Student Loans Were Already Forgiven

While the Supreme Court rejected Biden’s original student loan forgiveness plan which would have forgiven up to $20,000 per borrower, he still managed to erase more than $127 billion in student loan debt so far for more than 3.5 million borrowers, according to CNBC.

The Biden administration leveraged existing student loan forgiveness programs that were previously difficult to access, such as forgiveness through an Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plan, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, Total and Permanent Disability discharge and the Borrower Defense Loan Discharge program.

Options To Avoid Paying Your Student Loans

Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) Plans: IDR plans allow borrowers to pay only a percentage of their discretionary income toward their loans each month. The remaining debt after a certain period will get automatically forgiven. There are currently four different IDR plans available.

Save for Your Future

It turns out that many borrowers who’ve already made the minimum number of payments to qualify for forgiveness on the existing balance have yet to see that forgiveness. The Biden administration took a closer look at millions of student loan accounts and has cleared nearly $42 billion in debt for more than 850,000 people enrolled in these plans, per CNBC.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program: This program was originally signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2007 and allows for certain non-profit and government workers to have their student loans forgiven after 10 years of on-time payments. It was estimated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2013 that about one-quarter of American workers would benefit.

Many student loan borrowers turned out not to be eligible since they were enrolled in a plan that did not qualify for PSLF — or their payments were not counting toward the forgiveness. The Biden administration worked to repair these errors, resulting in 715,000 public servants getting their debt erased, amounting to a grand total of $51 billion in relief.

Total and Permanent Disability Discharge: This form of student loan forgiveness encompasses borrowers who may qualify if they suffer from a mental or physical disability that is permanent or severe and prevents them from working entirely. Proof of the disability can come from the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, or a doctor.

Save for Your Future

Previously, the Education Department had a hard time identifying those who needed and were eligible for the relief. The Biden administration has corrected this issue and has forgiven $11.7 billion in student debt for more than 500,000 disabled borrowers, CNBC detailed.

Borrower Defense: Borrowers can be eligible for this type of loan forgiveness “if their schools suddenly closed or they were cheated by their colleges,” according to CNBC.

The Biden administration has more quickly processed these applications recently by considering cases in groups, rather than requiring each attendee to prove that they were misguided. As a result, 1.3 million borrowers have seen $22.5 billion in loan forgiveness.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Jaspreet Singh: Do These 3 Things Now To Be Prepared for Student Loan Payments To Resume in the Fall

Student

Jaspreet Singh: Do These 3 Things Now To Be Prepared for Student Loan Payments To Resume in the Fall

October 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Reveals Why You Need To Pay Off Student Loans and Invest at the Same Time

Student

Kevin O'Leary Reveals Why You Need To Pay Off Student Loans and Invest at the Same Time

October 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Best Side Gigs To Pay off Student Loan Debt

Student

9 Best Side Gigs To Pay off Student Loan Debt

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Shares 8 Ways To Pay Off Student Loans Fast

Student

Dave Ramsey Shares 8 Ways To Pay Off Student Loans Fast

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Repayment 2023: First Year Out of College? 7 Money Mistakes You Absolutely Shouldn’t Make

Student

Student Loan Repayment 2023: First Year Out of College? 7 Money Mistakes You Absolutely Shouldn't Make

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

My Parents Can’t Help With My Student Loans Because They Have Them, Too

Student

My Parents Can't Help With My Student Loans Because They Have Them, Too

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: ‘You Need a Better Plan’ Than Refinancing Student Loans

Student

Dave Ramsey: 'You Need a Better Plan' Than Refinancing Student Loans

October 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: Student Loan Payments Will Roll Into Your 401(k) Match in 2024 — Here’s How It Works

Student

Retirement Savings: Student Loan Payments Will Roll Into Your 401(k) Match in 2024 -- Here's How It Works

October 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Biden Cancels Another $9 Billion in Debt — Is Yours Among the $127 Billion Forgiven So Far?

Student

Student Loans: Biden Cancels Another $9 Billion in Debt -- Is Yours Among the $127 Billion Forgiven So Far?

October 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: Use This Rule of Thumb To Determine How Much Student Loan Debt You Can Afford To Take On

Student

Suze Orman: Use This Rule of Thumb To Determine How Much Student Loan Debt You Can Afford To Take On

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Says Taking On Student Loans Is a Bad Investment: ‘The ROI on College Is Awful’

Student

Grant Cardone Says Taking On Student Loans Is a Bad Investment: 'The ROI on College Is Awful'

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: These Schools Promise You’ll Graduate Loan-Free — Is There a Catch?

Student

Student Loans: These Schools Promise You'll Graduate Loan-Free -- Is There a Catch?

October 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

17 Tips for Baby Boomers To Tackle Their Student Debt

Student

17 Tips for Baby Boomers To Tackle Their Student Debt

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 7 Steps Experts Say To Take If You Can’t Make Your Payments

Student

Student Loans: 7 Steps Experts Say To Take If You Can't Make Your Payments

October 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Biden’s New Student Loan Forgiveness Program Announced — Who Qualifies?

Student

Biden's New Student Loan Forgiveness Program Announced -- Who Qualifies?

October 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 10 Colleges Are Working To Eliminate Student Loans From the Equation: How It Succeeds in Keeping Students Out of Debt

Student

These 10 Colleges Are Working To Eliminate Student Loans From the Equation: How It Succeeds in Keeping Students Out of Debt

October 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!