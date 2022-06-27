Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

What Happens to Your Credit Score If Biden Cancels School Loans?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

sad millennial struggling with student loan debt
spawns / Getty Images/iStockphoto

President Joe Biden is expected to make an announcement this summer on whether to pursue legislation that would forgive federal student loan debts for millions of borrowers. If a forgiveness plan is passed, individual borrowers could see their overall debt loads reduced by thousands of dollars.

See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Normally, this would be good news in terms of credit scores because it removes significant debt from your credit profile — and paying down debt is an effective way to boost your credit score. But eliminating student debt through loan forgiveness might not move the needle that much. In some cases, it might even hurt your score.

Borrowers who made student loan payments on time and who get the full amount of their loans forgiven could see a slight bump in their credit scores, according to Martin Lynch, director of education at Cambridge Credit Counseling. But the scores for many student-loan borrowers won’t be dramatically impacted.

How could student loan forgiveness hurt a credit score? This might happen if a student loan was in default when it was canceled and the borrower’s credit score is under older FICO models that still include paid collection accounts, Lynch told CNET. That wouldn’t be the case with newer FICO scoring models that ignore paid collection accounts.

Save for Your Future

Live Richer Podcast: How To Get Free Rent and Retire Early

Borrowers with thin credit profiles that feature few credit accounts and little account diversity could also see their credit scores drop if student loans are canceled. The same might happen if student loans are among the oldest accounts, Lynch said, because removing them would change the average age on all credit accounts.

No matter how your credit score might be impacted, you’re probably better off accepting federal student loan forgiveness than skipping it.

“Having thousands of dollars of debt forgiven is going to be more important for most student loan holders,” Lynch said.

This is especially true in a period of high inflation, when dollars don’t have nearly as much buying power as normal. If you want to improve your credit score, Lynch recommends using any money you save on student loan forgiveness to pay down balances on revolving credit accounts such as credit cards.

More From GOBankingRates

Save for Your Future

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.