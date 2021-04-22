10 of the Most Environmentally Friendly Companies in the US

Generally speaking, corporate America has not done the natural world a whole lot of favors. Until fairly recently, in fact, one of those sad oil spill birds would have made a fitting mascot for American capitalism as a concept. But now, those same sad, oil-slick birds star in Dawn commercials. Why? Because Dawn’s parent company Procter & Gamble found a profit motive in going green.

That’s good news for the environment.

When profit motives compel American businesses to wield their wealth and power for good, real change is possible. Today, there’s hardly a single major corporation that doesn’t dedicate prime website real estate to flaunting its eco-conscious bona fides.

For the very best among them, sustainability is more than just a marketing campaign. The best American companies chase profits just like all the others, but they do so with environmental stewardship as part of their corporate culture.