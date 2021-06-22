The Most Exciting Upcoming IPOs of 2021

With half of 2021 now in the history books, some of the most hotly anticipated IPOs are still privately held companies waiting for their big break.

Find Out: 4 Investing Lessons the Pandemic Has Taught Us

Investing for Beginners: What First-Time Investors Need To Know

Some of the most hotly anticipated IPOs of 2021 will be offered by companies that directly benefited from the pandemic. Others come from companies that just managed to endure it. Either way, the general stock-buying public will soon be able to buy into several promising companies that were previously open to investments only from big shots in private equity and venture capital firms.

Here's a list of companies carrying the buzz of forthcoming IPOs in 2021, many of which are already household names. It could be only a matter of time before one of these companies becomes the next Apple or Amazon.