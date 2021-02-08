Black-Owned Businesses To Support Right Now

Don’t tell me what your priorities are, the old adage goes. Show me your budget and I’ll tell you what your priorities are. Do you want to demonstrate your commitment to social and economic justice during Black History Month this year? Then patronize Black-owned businesses.

There are 2.6 million Black-owned businesses in America, according to the Small Business Association. The overwhelming majority — 2.6 million, or nearly 96% — are nonemployee businesses run by sole proprietors. African-Americans own just 2.2% of the 6 million businesses that employ workers, according to USA Facts.

Black business owners are much more likely to be younger than the business-owning population as a whole and they’re more likely to be women, as well. Together, Black-owned businesses employ about 975,000 people, roughly 840,000 of which work in small businesses with less than 500 employees. Two out of three — 645,000 — work in businesses with fewer than 100 workers.

No matter what they do or sell, what product they make or what service they provide, each founder, co-founder, owner and CEO has a story to tell and a contribution to make. You can contribute by supporting them or any one of the many business owners like them this Black History Month.