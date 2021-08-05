A Look at Every Company That Pepsi Owns

Food and beverage giant PepsiCo has been one of the world’s largest companies for decades. Second this year globally to only Nestle, PepsiCo is the largest food and beverage company in North America. PepsiCo, the larger conglomerate that is a result of decades of mergers, actually began as Pepsi-Cola in the 1890s and was founded by a pharmacist in North Carolina.

In the 1930s, it eventually expanded with Diet Pepsi and the purchase of Mountain Dew in the 1960s. Perhaps the largest acquisition that set the tone for the company to become a behemoth in the 21t century was the merger with Frito-Lay in 1965, when the company was founded as PepsiCo Inc, and the brand continued as we know it today.

From there, the company acquired beloved everyday brands like Quaker Oats, Gatorade, Fritos, Lay’s potato chips, Cheetos, Ruffles, Rold Gold pretzels and more, turning the humble late 19th century food company into an international billion dollar business.

Since its acquisition of Frito-Lay brands, PepsiCo has experienced tremendous growth, and has turned into one of the 66 “Dividend Aristocrats.” These are a select group of S&p 500 stocks that have provided at least 25 years or more of rising dividend payments each year to their shareholders.

The company has recently been in the headlines with news of its sale of juice company Tropicana. Changing diets and perceptions on sugar and fruit juice combined with lagging juice sales led Pepsi to scrap the household orange juice name, CNN reports. In the deal announced on Tuesday, PepsiCo’s juice business will be sold for roughly $3.3 billion to PAI Partners, with Pepsi retaining a 39% stake in the newly formed business.

Pepsi has instead chosen to focus on its zero calorie sports and energy drinks, along with its other healthier beverage options. Here is a look at PepsiCo’s new portfolio, and all the food and beverage brands it holds in its massive portfolio.