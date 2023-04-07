Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet — Is Now the Right Time To Buy?

2 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Beautiful young caucasian female client customer choosing new car, trying checking its options, tire, wheels while male shop assistant helping her to choose it at dealer auto shop stock photo
Inside Creative House / iStock.com

The U.S. car market has shifted into lower gear in only a matter of months. After average car prices hit record highs as recently as last summer, some analysts now predict that an oversupply of vehicles will lead to a price war that sends prices plummeting.

A report from UBS estimates that global car production will exceed sales by 6% this year, leaving an excess of 5 million vehicles that will require price cuts to get sold off of lots, Yahoo Finance reported. Those price cuts could be coming in this back half of 2023, and automakers are preparing for a price war. Some electric vehicle makers are already slashing prices.

“Given the bullish production schedules, we see high risk of overproduction and growing pricing pressure as a result,” UBS said in a note to clients. “The price war has already started unfolding in the EV space, and we expect it to spread into the combustion engine segment [during the second half of 2023].”

Makers of family cars are most likely to suffer from price cuts, the analysts said, while luxury carmakers are expected to hold up better.

EV makers might take a major hit due to the combination of soaring energy costs and high prices that put many consumers out of reach, Yahoo Finance noted. In January, Elon Musk’s Tesla slashed the price of its cars by up to £8,000 in the U.K. Some of its cheaper models are now around the same price range as mass-market brands such as Kia.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Ford Motor Company and Lucid are among the other car manufacturers that have reacted to Tesla’s cuts by lowering their own EV prices, according to the Proactive Investors website.

An August report from Kelley Blue Book found that new EV prices dropped about 19% from June of last year. Average new car transactions are still pretty flat, but that could change soon. “We can tell you that new vehicle price inflation has almost disappeared this year,” the report said.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

8 Companies That Produce Costco’s Kirkland Brand Products

Money

8 Companies That Produce Costco's Kirkland Brand Products

September 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

September 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Expenses of the Super Rich

Wealth

10 Expenses of the Super Rich

September 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Richest Tycoons in History and What They’d Be Worth Today, From Caesar to Bezos

Wealth

8 Richest Tycoons in History and What They'd Be Worth Today, From Caesar to Bezos

September 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Places To Donate Shoes or Sell Them for Cash

Money

10 Places To Donate Shoes or Sell Them for Cash

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Make Money in One Hour: 25 Proven Ways

Money

How To Make Money in One Hour: 25 Proven Ways

September 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Would You Take a Pay Cut To Avoid Getting Laid Off? Majority of Americans Say Yes

Money

Would You Take a Pay Cut To Avoid Getting Laid Off? Majority of Americans Say Yes

September 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Financial Feng Shui Rule: 7 Chinese Secrets to Attract Wealth

Wealth

The Financial Feng Shui Rule: 7 Chinese Secrets to Attract Wealth

September 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Silent Rich: 7 Jobs That Earn More Than You Think

Money

The Silent Rich: 7 Jobs That Earn More Than You Think

September 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Side Gigs Jeff Bezos and More Tech Titans Started Before They Made It Big

Side Gigs

7 Side Gigs Jeff Bezos and More Tech Titans Started Before They Made It Big

September 07, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Some Millionaires Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Survey Finds

Wealth

Some Millionaires Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Survey Finds

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Says Economic Downturns Are When Entrepreneurs ‘Truly Get Rich’ — Here’s How To Make the Most of the Moment

Money

Grant Cardone Says Economic Downturns Are When Entrepreneurs 'Truly Get Rich' -- Here's How To Make the Most of the Moment

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Middle-Class Money Traps That Don’t Exist Outside the US

Wealth

8 Middle-Class Money Traps That Don't Exist Outside the US

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Legitimate Ways To Get Paid To Text and Earn Extra Money

Side Gigs

8 Legitimate Ways To Get Paid To Text and Earn Extra Money

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

More Men Are Using AI To Make Money: 8 Ways Women Can Get Started — and Get Ahead

Money

More Men Are Using AI To Make Money: 8 Ways Women Can Get Started -- and Get Ahead

September 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Walmart Careers: 10 Tips for Getting a Job at Walmart

Money

Walmart Careers: 10 Tips for Getting a Job at Walmart

September 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Join An Exclusive Community Investing in Blue Chip Art

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!