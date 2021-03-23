Prince Harry Goes to Silicon Valley – Here’s What He’ll Do at the $1.73 Billion Start-Up

Prince Harry, a recent California transplant, has a new job as an executive at Silicon Valley startup BetterUp, the company announced today.

See: The Most Surprising Jobs Held by Royals

Find: Harry and Meghan Exposed the Racism Built Into Every Royal Job

The Prince will become the first chief impact officer at the coaching and mental health firm.

“As BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer, my goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations. And my hope is to help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence,” the prince said in a statement on the company’s website.

See: Steal Prince Harry’s Most Humble Habits and Still Live Like Royalty

Find: 10 Times Taking a Pay Cut Can Make You Richer

He added that this new role will focus on four key areas: driving advocacy and awareness for mental fitness; guiding BetterUp’s social mission and impact to bring the science of peak performance and human potential into the hands of people worldwide; influencing the vision of BetterUp’s platform, community and member experience; and expanding BetterUp’s global community of thought leadership, coaches, customers and members through outreach and strategic planning, according to the statement.

More From Your Money

“As a member of the BetterUp executive team, Prince Harry will expand on the work he’s been doing for years, as he educates and inspires our community and champions the importance of focusing on preventative mental fitness and human potential worldwide,” BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said in the statement.

The mobile-based professional coaching, counseling and mentorship company, founded in 2013, raised $125 million in a Series D round of financing, bringing the company’s valuation to $1.73 billion, it announced last month.

More from GOBankingRates