Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Super Bowl 2024: How Much Work Productivity Suffers The Week After the Big Game

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
A football and a pile of one hundred dollar bills on a grass field with stripe and dark background.
Willard / Getty Images

In the aftermath of Super Bowl Sunday, employers nationwide brace themselves for the inevitable — tired, late, hungover employees and a whole lot of call-offs. The “Super Bowl Flu” costs employers billions of dollars in productivity each year, according to new research.

A new survey conducted by the UKG Workforce Institute revealed that 16.1 million Americans plan to call off from work on Monday after the Super Bowl and an additional 6.4 million workers plan to go to work late. Over 6 million employees will even risk a workplace penalty for faking sick or “ghosting” work and not showing up. 

This adds up to 22.5 million workers — or 14% of all U.S. employees — who plan to miss at least some work on Monday, including one in five managers. More than one quarter (28%) say they’ll be less productive than usual at work on Monday.

According to HR consulting firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, employees spend an average of 10 minutes each day leading up to the Super Bowl discussing the game, managing pools and researching the two teams and their players.

But there’s good news. The study found that Super Bowl absences for 2024 are down from last year when 18.8 million employees said they planned to miss work. Also, about 10 million employees have already requested the day off, which helps companies better prepare for the Monday after the big game.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Challenger, Gray and Christmas also estimates that less work productivity could cost companies more than $6 billion in losses, Fortune reported, noting that UKG believes the losses will be similar.

Over a third of employees (37%) believe the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday, UKG found, but others have requested that the spectacle be moved from Sunday to Saturday. Don’t hold your breath, though.

“The reason we haven’t done it in the past is simply just from an audience standpoint,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Sportsbook Review reported. “The audiences on Sunday night are so much larger. Fans want to have the best opportunity to be able to see the game and we want to give that to them, so Sunday night is a better night.”

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

The 5 Richest Small Towns in Europe

Wealth

The 5 Richest Small Towns in Europe

February 09, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 Reasons You’re Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Money

10 Reasons You're Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck

February 12, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 5 Ways To Finally Achieve Financial Freedom

Money

Rachel Cruze: 5 Ways To Finally Achieve Financial Freedom

February 09, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

10 Best Survey Apps for Extra Cash in 2024

Money

10 Best Survey Apps for Extra Cash in 2024

February 11, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi: How ‘Playing Defense’ With Money Is Hurting You

Money

Ramit Sethi: How 'Playing Defense' With Money Is Hurting You

February 09, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Here Are 5 Things You Should Only Pay For in Cash

Money

Here Are 5 Things You Should Only Pay For in Cash

February 11, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

How Much the Price of Groceries Changed Throughout 2023

Money

How Much the Price of Groceries Changed Throughout 2023

February 08, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Is the $990,000 1920 Lincoln Wheat Penny Legit? 4 Rare Coin Red Flags

Wealth

Is the $990,000 1920 Lincoln Wheat Penny Legit? 4 Rare Coin Red Flags

February 11, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

Money

How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

February 11, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Downsides of Remote Work That Nobody Talks About

Money

6 Downsides of Remote Work That Nobody Talks About

February 09, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Two’s Company, Three’s a Crowd: The Average Income of Dual-Income, No Kids Duos

Money

Two's Company, Three's a Crowd: The Average Income of Dual-Income, No Kids Duos

February 08, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Money

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

February 11, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Money

Here's What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

February 11, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

Wealth

Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

February 11, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Here’s the Emergency Fund You Need If You Are 45 With a Family

Money

Jaspreet Singh: Here's the Emergency Fund You Need If You Are 45 With a Family

February 08, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban: Here’s Why I Don’t Spend Money on a Chauffeur or Cleaning Services

Wealth

Mark Cuban: Here's Why I Don't Spend Money on a Chauffeur or Cleaning Services

February 11, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!