Top 7 Low-Tax Countries to Start a Business

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
In today’s globalized world, entrepreneurs are not limited to starting businesses in their home countries. Tax regimes, ease of doing business, and overall business-friendly environments play a crucial role in influencing where entrepreneurs decide to set up shop.

If minimizing tax burdens while enjoying a supportive business climate is your goal, here are the top seven low-tax countries to consider:

Singapore

Tax Rate: Corporate tax rate of up to 17%.

Advantages: Strategic location as a gateway to Asia, robust infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and a reputation for transparency and ease of doing business. Singapore also offers various tax incentives and schemes to encourage startups and MNCs.

Estonia

Tax Rate: 20% corporate income tax, but only applied to distributed profits.

Advantages: Estonia’s e-Residency program allows global entrepreneurs to establish and manage an EU-based company online. The nation boasts an advanced digital infrastructure and a transparent business environment.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Tax Rate: Zero tax on corporate and personal incomes in free zones.

Advantages: Strategic global location, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and no foreign exchange controls. The UAE is home to many free zones catering to various types of businesses with significant incentives.

Cayman Islands

Tax Rate: Zero direct taxes.

Advantages: Confidentiality is a significant advantage in the Caymans. The nation does not have corporation tax, capital gains tax, VAT, or any wealth tax. It’s popular among financial service providers and investment funds.

Belize

Tax Rate: Offshore companies are exempt from all taxes.

Advantages: English is the official language, making it easier for international business dealings. Belize offers a quick incorporation process, and its International Business Company (IBC) structure provides flexibility and confidentiality.

Switzerland

Tax Rate: Varies by canton, with some as low as 11.5%.

Advantages: Known for its banking, finance, and high-quality services, Switzerland has double-taxation treaties with over 80 other countries, making it favorable for international businesses. The country is also renowned for its stability and efficient regulatory environment.

Hong Kong

Tax Rate: Corporate profits tax capped at 16.5%.

Advantages: A gateway to the Chinese market, Hong Kong offers a simple tax regime, robust infrastructure, and a free-market economy. The region doesn’t impose VAT, sales tax, or capital gains tax.

While low taxes can be appealing, entrepreneurs should also consider other factors like political stability, legal systems, available infrastructure, and access to markets when choosing a country to start a business. It’s always advisable to consult with local experts and consider long-term objectives and implications.

