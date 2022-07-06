Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Warns of Prolonged Inflation with Expanded Ukraine War, Continued Supply Chain Issues

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (5421510ec)Michael Burry'The Big Short' film premiere, New York, America - 23 Nov 2015.
Gregory Pace / Shutterstock.com

Michael Burry, of “The Big Short” fame and founder of the hedge fund Scion Asset Management, took to Twitter again to share his gloomy economic views, a possible expanded Ukraine war and continued supply chain disruptions, which would all lead to raising “the lower bound of the long-term inflation rate.”

See: How To Ease Your Inflation-Related Financial Stress
Find: 66% of Workers Say Inflation Outpacing Salary Gains

In a now-deleted tweet, Burry wrote that “Seems China moves on Taiwan in 2023, as the war in Ukraine spreads into the EU, maybe via Lithuania. Onshoring/blue collar shortages plus global supply chain restructuring raise long-term inflation’s floor even as the bullwhip cycles lower to that end,” according to Bloomberg. Burry also added a link to a Bloomberg article about “US factory boom heats up as CEOS yank production.”

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Burry usually deletes his tweets shortly after they’re posted. 

On June 27, Bloomberg reported that Burry tweeted that the “Bullwhip Effect” may cause the Federal Reserve to pause rate hikes and on July 1, he tweeted that the stock market might be about halfway through its decline, according to the New York Post. 

Linking to a CNN article about stores weighing paying you not to bring back unwanted items, Burry wrote:  “This supply glut at retail is the Bullwhip Effect. Google it. Worth understanding for your investing endeavors. Deflationary pulses from this- -> disinflation in CPI later this year –> Fed reverses itself on rates and QT –> Cycles. https://t.co/PHCgoOOvlD,” Burry tweeted. 

Make Your Money Work for You

See: What Retirees Need To Do in a Bear Market
Find: How a Roth IRA Conversion Will Help Your Investments During a Bear Market

According to MIT Sloan Management Review, the “bullwhip effect” in a supply chain is “distorted information from one end of a supply chain to the other can lead to tremendous inefficiencies: excessive inventory investment, poor customer service, lost revenues, misguided capacity plans, ineffective transportation, and missed production schedules.” 

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of July 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.