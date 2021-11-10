Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Jobless Claims Continue Downward, Getting Even Closer Pre-Pandemic Levels

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Happy smiling millennial applicant being interviewed by diverse hr managers, recruiting team reading resume of positive funny graduate girl looking for first job, good impression and hiring concept.
fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Weekly jobless claims inched even lower for the week ending Nov. 6, showing a 4,000 drop from the prior week’s revised level. With seasonally adjusted initial claims at 267,000, the levels are creeping closer to pre-pandemic levels. On March 14, 2020, the country saw jobless claims of 256,000. Levels began to rise from there as the pandemic caused shut-downs, furloughs and layoffs.

See: Job Hunting? 3 Takeaways from the Latest Employment Report
Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Four-week moving averages are also showing approvement and approaching pre-pandemic levels. The 4-week moving average for Nov. 6 is 278,000, a decrease of 7,250 from last week’s revised average. Again, this week’s average is the lowest since March 14, 2020, when it was 225,500.

Although this bodes well for economic recovery and Americans’ willingness to return to work, the advance insured unemployment rate for the week ending October 30, seasonally adjusted, sits at 1.6%, which is the same as the previous week’s unrevised rate, and an increase of 59,000 from the prior week’s revised rate. However, the 4-week moving average for seasonally adjusted advance insured unemployment has dropped to 2,245,000, the lowest level it has seen since March 21, 2020.

Make Your Money Work for You

The number of continued weeks claimed for benefits also continues to drop. In late October 2020, there were 21,713,655 weekly claims filed. The number for the week ending Oct. 23, is just 2,565,853, according to the Department of Labor Weekly Job Claims report. This number dropped 107,095 from the previous week, but the change from 2020 is more noteworthy as it signifies a growing workforce from this time last year.

Places with the highest insured unemployment rates for the week ending Oct. 23 are Puerto Rico, California, District of Columbia, New Jersey, the Virgin Islands, Alaska, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada and Oregon. Extended unemployment benefits are still available in Alaska, Connecticut, New Jersey and New Mexico.

See: How To Make Money Without a 9-to-5 Job
Find: October’s Job Report Shows Widespread Growth, But Employment Remains 4 Million Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

The weekly jobs report states that 253,593 people across 42 states are still claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, while 256,496 across 43 states have continued claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.