Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Nearly Two-Thirds of Americans Say They Are in “Good Financial Health,” Chase Survey Finds

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

April 29, 2021
Young couple filling forms of banking application in domestic interior.
Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock.com

In spite of the financial and emotional challenges of the past year, Americans see a bright economic outlook on the horizon, according to the new Chase Financial Health Consumer Study, conducted in partnership with Morning Consult. Of the 5,000 U.S. consumers polled, 65% said they believe they are currently in “good financial health.”

See: Weigh In — Are You Optimistic About the Economy Now?
Find: It’s Not Too Late to Get Started on Those 2021 Financial Goals

Notably, 54% of Black consumers and 49% of Latinx consumers said they are “more optimistic about their finances this year,” which is slightly higher than the general population, at 48%. Many Black and Latinx respondents have taken steps to improve their credit, change their spending habits, save more or earn a second income, the survey found.

The news wasn’t all good, Chase acknowledged in a press release, noting that many people lost income or faced fluctuations in their finances last year. More than a third (37%) of respondents said their financial situation has worsened in the past year, and 16% have lost their job, been furloughed or experienced another loss of income in the past 12 months.

“These findings underscore the challenges from loss of jobs and income, and the impact the pandemic has had on consumer finances, but also puts into focus how Americans are thinking about money in the future,” said Lawrence Bailey, head of Community & Business Development at Chase. “Small steps matter. From saving a little more each month to monitoring your credit score — these steps help consumers prepare for the unexpected, while also setting them up for success in the long run.”

Make Your Money Work for You
Sponsors of

See: How to Determine Which Debts Are the Most Important To Pay Off in 2021
Find: How to Become an Instacart Shopper and Start Earning

Starting a business or a side hustle has been one solution for Americans experiencing a loss of income. The survey found that 11% of people overall started a new business or side hustle in the past 12 months. Black and Latinx respondents were most likely to have done so, at 21% and 19%, respectively.

The added income may help people achieve their financial goals for 2021, which include developing or maintaining a budget (32%), getting finances in order to so they can purchase a home (14%) or starting a business (9%).

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Nearly Two-Thirds of Americans Say They Are in “Good Financial Health,” Chase Survey Finds
Close popup livericher_png

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.