I Asked ChatGPT How To Maximize My Business Taxes and Save Thousands

hirun / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology. 20 Years

Helping You Live Richer Reviewed

by Experts Trusted by

Millions of Readers

The tax code is designed for business owners.

And knowing how to navigate your business taxes can potentially save you thousands of dollars and help you keep more of your business profits.

To make this simple, I asked ChatGPT a simple question: How can business owners maximize their taxes and save thousands of dollars right now? Here’s what it said.

Claim Every Legitimate Business Deduction

Lowering your business tax burden comes down to maximizing all of your eligible business deductions, per the IRS. But many business owners overlook common expenses that can be written off.

Here are a few deductions you need to make sure you take each and every year:

Office supplies and equipment

Business travel and meals (50% deduction for meals)

Marketing and advertising costs

Software subscriptions and online tools

Professional services like accountants or attorneys

No expense is too small. Even subscriptions can add up. For example, if you spend $300 a month on software tools alone, that’s $3,600 in deductions that directly reduces your business taxable income.

Take Advantage of the Home Office Deduction

Many businesses are run from home. And even if you have an office elsewhere, if you have a dedicated office space at home, there are some major deductions you can take. The home office deduction allows you to deduct a percentage of your rent or mortgage costs, property taxes, insurance and even utilities, per the IRS. Please note that you must use a specific area of your home exclusively for business purposes.

ChatGPT pointed out that many business owners skip this deduction because they worry it may trigger an audit, but the IRS has no issues with it as long as you report it correctly and follow the guidance given.

Deduct Health Insurance Premiums

According to the IRS, self-employed business owners can usually deduct health insurance premiums, which can be a significant deduction. And the premiums paid for your spouse and kids also are deductible through your business.

This is one of the most overlooked (and powerful) deductions for self-employed business owners and could potentially save thousands in taxes.

Consider Retirement Contributions

Contributing to a retirement plan through your business can lower your taxes and help you save for the future at the same time. ChatGPT recommended plans like a SEP IRA or Solo 401(k) because they offer significantly higher contribution limits than traditional retirement accounts.

And some plans allow you to contribute straight from the business, as well as on the individual side (such as a Solo 401(k) account). This gives you deductions through your business, as well as on your individual return.

Track Everything Year-Round

ChatGPT recommended keeping your books clean and tracking everything as it happens. Waiting until tax season to organize expenses often leads to missed deductions and potentially missed savings.

Using reputable accounting and tax software can help with this process and save hours of manual tracking.