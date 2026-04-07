New IRS Rules Are Live: Which Households Win — and Lose — Most

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Middle-income households and standard-deduction filers benefit the most from the new IRS rules for tax year 2026, while high earners and those who have moved up sharply in tax brackets stand to be the biggest losers.

Big changes for 2026 include an increase in standard deductions — to $16,100 for single filers and $32,200 for married couples — and increases to income tax bracket thresholds.

Here’s a look at how these two primary changes will affect taxpayers in 2026.

Biggest Winners

There are some clear winners when it comes to tax law changes in 2026.

Middle-Income Households

Inflation adjustments to income tax brackets means that middle-income households can earn more without being subjected to a higher tax rate. Without these adjustments, households would suffer from “bracket creep,” in which they end up paying more in taxes without seeing any real benefits in purchasing power.

According to Fidelity, for example, joint filers could earn up to $96,950 in 2025 and still remain in the 12% income tax bracket, but in 2026, they could earn up to $100,800 without jumping to the 22% bracket.

Standard Deduction Filers

According to the IRS, standard deductions increased as follows for 2026:

For single filers and married couples filing separately: $16,100, up from $15,750

$16,100, up from $15,750 For joint filers and surviving spouses: $32,200, up from $31,500

$32,200, up from $31,500 For heads of household: $24,150, up from $23,625

The increased standard deduction levels help households that don’t have large mortgages or other high levels of deductible expenses.

Seniors and Families Near Credit Thresholds

Seniors and families near credit thresholds see meaningful upside. Additional age-based deductions and higher credit limits — like a larger earned income tax credit (up to $8,231 for larger families) — increase the odds of qualifying for tax breaks or refunds.

Biggest Losers

Inflation adjustments and increased standard deductions don’t help much for these types of households.

Households With Sharp Income Growth

If your income jumps dramatically, a small inflation adjustment to income brackets isn’t going to help much. If you’re a joint filer earning $90,000 one year and your income jumps to $140,000, you’re still going to find yourself in a higher tax bracket.

High Earners Near Top Brackets

If you’re an ultra-high earner, adjustments in tax brackets or deduction amounts won’t help you. If you significantly exceed the threshold for the top bracket — IRS lists this as $640,600 for single filers in 2026 or $768,700 for joint filers — annual inflation adjustments simply don’t matter. As most ultra-high-income earners also itemize their taxes, increases in the standard deduction don’t matter either.

Filers Losing Deductions or Dependents

Households losing tax credits for children who are no longer dependents may see significant increases in their tax bills. The same is true for households who pay off their mortgages or otherwise lose potentially significant deductions.