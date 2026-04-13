Taxes / Tax Laws
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4 Legal Tax Strategies the Upper-Middle Class Use That Most People Ignore

3 min Read
Emily Fowler Written by Emily Fowler
Rebekah Evans Edited by Rebekah Evans
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It’s easy to assume some tax strategies only apply to the wealthy looking to protect their assets. But there are ways to lower tax liability that even the average taxpayer can take advantage of.

Strategic tax planning doesn’t need secret knowledge or a seven-figure net worth. In fact, there are a number of approaches upper-middle class households take that can be applied by most people, even if on a smaller scale.

 

 

Rethinking Deductions

When it comes to choosing between taking the standard deduction and itemizing deductions, many taxpayers default to the standard deduction, which might not be the right decision. Laurie Smith, Tax Partner at Wiss, said higher-earning households are more likely to review annually before deciding.

As well as circumstances changing, tax rules can change, so last year’s decision might not work this year. For example, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) has increased the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction cap from $10,000 to $40,000.

“[It’s] especially impactful for taxpayers in high tax states, where property taxes and state income taxes alone can easily exceed the old cap,” Smith said.

 

Backdoor Roth Contributions

Smith explained that advanced strategies aren’t necessarily linked to specific income number, but instead become relevant when standard tax-advantaged options, like traditional retirement accounts, aren’t enough to meet long-term goals.

A backdoor Roth IRA, for example, allows funds to move from a traditional IRA into a Roth account, preserving the long term benefit of tax-free growth.

“Backdoor Roth IRA contributions often come into play once a household’s income exceeds the IRS limits for direct Roth contributions, but still wants to build tax-free retirement assets,” Smith said.

Structuring Income Strategically

Upper-middle class households often look beyond wages when managing taxes and generating income from investments, side businesses and rental property. These income types are treated differently under the tax code, which opens legal opportunities to reduce overall liability.

 “Most of these are just parts of the tax code that regular taxpayers don’t use because they lack the same kind of assets. Wealthy people organize their income in a different way,” explained Hector Castaneda, certified public accountant (CPA) and principal at Castaneda CPA & Associates.

Even without large portfolios or businesses, many taxpayers can be more strategic around how income is earned and taxed. Even smaller investments or side income can qualify for lower rates and looking at timing and allowable deductions can create tax advantages that can be overlooked.

Planning With Purpose

According to Smith, upper-middle class households focus on “strategies that are clearly supported by existing tax law, consistent year over year and aligned with long term financial goals, not just short term tax savings.”

This principal can apply to anyone, not just the upper-middle class. Being deliberate about tax decisions, rather than reactive, can help reduce tax liability and build wealth over time.

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