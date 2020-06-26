The Recession Is Here — It’s Time To Make These Financial Moves

On Aug. 14, 2019, the market went into a panic when the yield curve inverted for the first time in many years. The market reacted because such an inversion signaled a recession in past economic cycles. Another factor in the panic was the fact that an economic expansion started more than 10 years ago and, since World War II, the average economic expansion has lasted 58.4 months. As predicted by some economists, the U.S. officially entered a recession in February 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal. And that was before the coronavirus shook the global economy.

Understanding the cause of a recession and how to minimize its effects on your family budget can go a long way toward maintaining your financial stability.