Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Rising Gas Prices Have Boosted Retail Sales — What’s the Correlation and How Does It Affect Consumers?

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
A man at the gas station filling the tank of his car with diesel to the top level before a long journey as fuel prices is going up stock photo
Iryna Melnyk / iStock.com

The rollercoaster of economic ups and downs in recent years has left consumers and analysts alike searching for patterns and connections. Not only have we seen the cost of groceries and housing increase, but now a new trend has emerged — the correlation between rising gas prices and retail sales. Recent statistics have shed light on this phenomenon, revealing a surprising link between higher fuel costs and increased retail spending.

Let’s explore this correlation and discuss its potential implications for consumers.

August 2023 Retail Sales Surge

According to The Wall Street Journal, August 2023 saw a notable increase in retail sales, much of which can be attributed to the spike in gasoline prices. In fact, retail sales jumped by 0.6% from the prior month. As the cost of fuel has risen since July 2023, there’s a direct correlation between the cost of doing business and what consumers are spending on goods and services.

Make Your Money Work for You

According to AAA, the national average for regular gas currently hovers at around $3.86 per gallon, up about $0.05 per gallon from the prior week.

The Gasoline Price Factor

Adding on, the Associated Press unpeeled another layer to this story by pointing out that energy and fuel prices surged higher in August. This factor has contributed significantly to the overall 3.7% increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The price of gasoline has been a topic of concern for consumers, as it directly affects their monthly expenses. Yet, data suggests that rather than cutting back on spending due to higher fuel costs, consumers have responded by opening their wallets wider.

Short-Term Gains, Long-Term Pains

While the correlation between higher gas prices and increased retail sales is intriguing, it also raises questions about the sustainability of this trend. Rising fuel costs can eat into consumers’ disposable income, leaving them with less money for other essential expenses. Over time, this may lead to cutbacks in discretionary spending, potentially affecting retail sales negatively as we head into the holiday season.

The Consumer Dilemma

As we move forward, consumers find themselves in a delicate balancing act. On one hand, the need to maintain essential purchases and cope with the higher cost of living — including gasoline — puts pressure on household budgets. On the other hand, the allure of retail therapy and the desire to maintain some semblance of normalcy in their lives can drive spending up as prices climb. As consumers weigh their financial priorities, it remains to be seen how this delicate balancing act will play out in the months ahead and what implications it may hold for the broader economy.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Jaspreet Singh Says the Fed’s Inflation Fight Just Got More Difficult — Here’s Why

Money

Jaspreet Singh Says the Fed's Inflation Fight Just Got More Difficult -- Here's Why

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Says ‘Incredible Period’ for America’s Economy is Ending — Advice to Anxious Investors

Money

Warren Buffett Says 'Incredible Period' for America's Economy is Ending -- Advice to Anxious Investors

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors

Money

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: You Can Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire — Here’s How

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: You Can Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire -- Here's How

September 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Losing Child Tax Credit Was ‘Big Factor’ in Latest Historic Jump in Poverty — Will It Ever Return to Previous Levels?

Money

Losing Child Tax Credit Was 'Big Factor' in Latest Historic Jump in Poverty -- Will It Ever Return to Previous Levels?

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jeff Bezos’ Advice for Millennials Who Want to Get Rich

Wealth

Jeff Bezos' Advice for Millennials Who Want to Get Rich

September 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Money Traps To Avoid In Your 40s

Money

7 Money Traps To Avoid In Your 40s

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

ChatGPT Suggests 10 Business Ideas That Will Make You $100K

Money

ChatGPT Suggests 10 Business Ideas That Will Make You $100K

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Retire Comfortably After Only Working Part Time?

Money

Can You Retire Comfortably After Only Working Part Time?

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Don’t Skimp on Necessities To Save Money: ‘You Need a Reliable Car’

Wealth

Dave Ramsey Says Don't Skimp on Necessities To Save Money: 'You Need a Reliable Car'

September 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 10 Major US Cities in 2023

Wealth

How Much You Need To Be 'Rich' in 10 Major US Cities in 2023

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Says This Is How You Can Turn $5K Into $1 Million

Wealth

Grant Cardone Says This Is How You Can Turn $5K Into $1 Million

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Expert Advice: How To Get a $5,000 Raise at Work

Money

Expert Advice: How To Get a $5,000 Raise at Work

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey’s 7 Tips To Free You From Monetary Mediocrity

Money

Dave Ramsey's 7 Tips To Free You From Monetary Mediocrity

September 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!